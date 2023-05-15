He dengue, also known as break-bones fever, is a mosquito-borne viral infection that affects millions of people worldwide. This disease is more common in tropical and subtropical climate regions.

The dengue symptoms They can range from high fever, headaches and pain in other parts of the body, nausea and skin rashes, to intense abdominal pain, rapid breathing, bleeding gums or nose, among others. In rare cases, dengue can be deadly.

Most people who get dengue have no symptoms and are cured in one to two weeks. However, in more serious cases, the disease may worsen and require hospitalization. People who are infected a second time are at higher risk of the disease becoming more severe.

To prevent dengue, it is essential to protect yourself from mosquito bites, especially during the day. Although there are medications that relieve pain, there is currently no specific treatment for dengue. It is important to remember that NSAIDs such as ibuprofen and aspirin should be avoided as they increase the risk of bleeding.

The number of reported dengue cases around the world has increased enormously in recent decades.

According to a model-based estimate, 390 million dengue virus infections occur each year, of which 96 million are clinically manifest. In addition, an estimated 3.9 billion people are at risk of being infected with the dengue virus.

Currently, dengue is endemic in more than 100 countries worldwide, and regions of the Americas, Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific are the most severely affected. Dengue is also spreading to new areas, including Europe, and imported cases have been detected in several European countries.

It is essential to take preventive measures to prevent the spread of dengue and reduce the global burden of the disease.

This includes mosquito control measures, such as eliminating mosquito breeding sites and using insect repellents, as well as improving medical care for those with severe symptoms. Vaccination with Dengvaxia It is also available to people who have had dengue at least once and live in areas where the disease is common.