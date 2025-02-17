02/17/2025



Updated at 8:24 p.m.





The 53th edition of the ABC Award for the best car of the year represents several important milestones for the Renault brand, according to Sébastien Guigues, general director of Renault and Alpine Spain during the act in which the award that accredits him as the Renault 5 the winner of 2025.

“It is the second time that I have the pleasure of thanking you this award and the eleventh time someone from Renault does it,” Guigues recalled. With this award the firm becomes the brand that has won the best car award of the year in Spain, and also the Renault 5 was the first car that was made with the award in 1973. This edition is about of the first 100% electric model that is made with the prize.

According to Guigues, the R5 revolutionized the sector in the 70s internationally, where Spain had a very important weight. In Valladolid, 1 million units were manufactured and it was the best selling car in our country in 1980, 1981 and 1982.

Renault has been selling cars in Spain for more than 120 years and more than 70 manufacturing them, so “we have managed to become an fundamental economic, social and labor pillar for the Spanish industry and, especially, that of Castilla y León.”









For the manager, the R5 reborn to respond to a deep social change in which it is necessary to democratize electrical technology, because «it makes no sense to pretend to electrify a country with cars of 50,000 euros. As you know, the R5 access version will start from a price of less than 25,000 euros before aid and a quota of 95 euros per month ».

Its design, which together with its technology is one of its great attractions, is the responsibility of the Valencian Paula Fabregat, director of design projects at the Technocentro. And in this sense Guigues emphasizes that “this factor remains of the most important for Spanish customers when buying a car.”

This model has been the symbol of the “Renaulution”, Renault’s strategic plan since 2021. And with this R5 “we are demonstrating that democratizing electrical technology in Europe, with a car made in Europe, is possible.” According to Guigues, more than 2,500 orders have already been made in Spain.