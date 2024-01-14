Denmark is waiting to witness a major change in its monarchy, as today, Sunday, Queen Margrethe II, who has served faithfully for 52 years, will step down from the throne. Margaret, 83, will be succeeded by her eldest child, Crown Prince Frederick, 55, in the first voluntary abdication of the throne in nearly nine centuries.

The official waiver ceremony is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Sunday local time (1300 GMT) in Copenhagen. The Queen, who has been on the throne for a long time, is scheduled to sign the announcement of stepping down during a meeting with the government. After the abdication, at three o'clock in the afternoon (1400 GMT), Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will officially announce Crown Prince Frederik as the new king from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace.

The new monarch will receive the title of King Frederick X, and is expected to deliver a speech to the nation. Queen Margaret surprised the Danes by announcing in a New Year's speech that she would abdicate the throne on January 14, and that she intended to hand the throne to her eldest son.

It is worth noting that this date marks exactly 52 years since she assumed the throne of the country, succeeding her father, King Frederick IX, after his death.