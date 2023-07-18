With the presentation of the provincial coordinators of the CON movement, the civic grouping at the heart of the support a Michele Emiliano is structured on the territory, after the appointment of the Regional Coordinator, Michael Boccardi.



“The CON Movement is growing and its network on the territory is becoming increasingly dense – writes the group leader in the Regional Council Giuseppe Tupputi – proof of this today is the presentation of the provincial coordinators. Our movement is no longer perceived as a subject with little political personality, as someone erroneously or instrumentally thought at the beginning. The perception that public and political opinion have of our movement and of civic spirit in general has changed”.

“We are a political subject with a very precise identity – added Tupputi – and we are central to the regional political debate. Therefore, we are not only at the center but we are the nerve center of the political debate underway at the moment, the crossroads which one cannot fail to pass through and which one cannot fail to take into account in the path that must lead to a policy that to have appeal among the people”.

“We are working to build that wide field necessary to give stability and well-being to our region and to the Apulians. We at CON, with our regional coordinator, Michael Boccardiwith the provincial coordinators and with all of you, with all those who have been following us in these years, in all the territories and in many Apulian municipalities, we are ready to do it, to build an increasingly dense and strong network”.

“We are ready to talk and confront each other – explained Tupputi again – with all those who are willing to sit around a table respecting each one’s specificities and identities, to prepare us for important appointments: the elections in the Apulian capital, the almost certain provincial elections, as they were before the Delrio Reform, the elections regional”.

“We at CON are here, not as handmaids of a policy to be enslaved to, but as a strong political subject which enjoys a worthy representation in all the territories that is getting stronger and stronger. As Boccardi said, the provincial coordinators are all high-level professionals who don’t need politics but who, at the same time, have great political experience”.

“A team – concluded Tupputi – that by the end of September, from Lecce to Foggiawill set up a team with the coordinators of all the municipalities, that dense network that CON has been weaving from the beginning and with a female deputy coordinator with responsibility for equal opportunities.

CON coordinators list

In the Bat the tax attorney Sebastian De Feudiswith a long and important political experience.

Taranto, Francesco Andrea Falcone, author and essayist, one of the founders of CON in Taranto. Auditor of public and private companies.

Bari, Alberto Pasqualoneengineer with twenty years of political experience.

Brindisi, Angelo Melpignano. Engineer with great political experience.

Lecce, Luca DeCarloengineer.

Foggia, Rosario Cusmai, business consultant, doctor in education sciences, with a great knowledge of the territory.

