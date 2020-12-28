It’s going to be a super election year. Six state elections and the federal election are coming up in 2021. It will be an election year with more or less severe turning points.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is no longer available for election as things stand. For the first time in the history of the Federal Republic (apart from the first election in 1949) there are actually only candidates and no one with a chancellor bonus. For the first time, the republic is also going to an election in the nationwide established six-party system. And a third caesura seems to be in preparation: 2021 could be the last election year for the time being, which will result in a middle coalition before a more polarized party system, characterized by camp formation, develops again.

In political Berlin, expectations run down to a black-green coalition. Merkel would have liked to have done that four years ago. It may also be a Jamaica alliance in the second attempt, i.e. black-green plus FDP. Without the Union, however, nothing works for the time being. Their dominance goes back a long way. The CDU and CSU have dominated German politics since the change of government in 1982, i.e. for almost 40 years. Red-green after 1998 was only a short break, stable for four years, the second electoral term had to be terminated prematurely.

The Union as an anchor party

Under Merkel, the Union has become the anchor party in a party system in which the former camps increasingly disintegrated. This resulted in the Chancellor’s middle course, the coalition and ties with parties to the left of the center. But it also led to the shrinking of the CDU (the CSU was largely able to avoid this) and the SPD, which had previously benefited from the sharper opposition. The smaller parties were catching up. Greens and leftists consolidated their positions. The FDP suffered from emaciation from time to time, but did not disappear. And the AfD joined them. Despite all the quarrels, despite the lack of professionalism, despite the alliance with the brown milieu, one must assume that the far right has established itself.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten News aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräteherunterladen können.]

The drive towards center coalitions had other reasons as well. The exclusion of the left over the years made left-of-center alliances impossible. The same now applies to the right: the advancement of the AfD into parliaments makes right-of-center coalitions impossible if it is not enough for black and yellow.

Everyone with (almost) everyone

This is how the phenomenon of unfamiliar government alliances came about (and will probably happen again in 2021). The colorful world of the multi-party system gave us the “flag coalitions” à la Jamaica and Kenya. All with all, was almost the motto. Just no “exclusionary disease”. In its stronghold of Baden-Württemberg, the CDU had to submit to a coalition led by the Greens. In the east there was even a short, quickly stifled discussion about whether the CDU should not even form a coalition with the left.

But will it go on like this? Is there still a party system in which there is a tendency towards the center on all sides? It was and is not harm. The great consensus orientation that demands this from all parties who want to govern, however, also leads to a lack of clarity in the profile. And the arithmetic of a six-party system now suggests that, in the medium term, a party system that is more strongly characterized by camp constellations will develop again – with the SPD, the Greens and Left of the Center, with the Union, the FDP and the AfD to the right of the center.

Intersections left and right

The SPD, the Greens and the Left have too many overlaps to play Ringelpiez forever without touching them. From today’s perspective, however, it is unlikely that there will be enough for a stable alliance as early as 2021. Conversely, the Union and the FDP will look at how the AfD develops. Of course, they currently reject that. The far right is the filthy child of German politics. It is also unclear for the time being whether it will ever be able to form a coalition in a right-of-center camp. But the Meuthen wing wants that, and if the Höcke wing is pushed off after the federal elections, rapprochement will begin. You shouldn’t fool yourself.

After Merkel, the CDU will become a somewhat different party anyway. The remarkable return of Friedrich Merz, expected by parts of the party like a messiah, makes this clear. But it will not turn to the right with a jerk, it will keep the center occupied for the time being. This is the AfD’s chance to get rid of its extreme parts and offer itself. If it doesn’t, it will go away.

The opportunity for the Greens

If the Union blinked towards the AfD in the years after the election, it would of course be a burden for a black-green coalition in the federal government, including a Jamaica alliance. But government participation is a unique opportunity for the Greens. Because if it is confirmed that after 2021 we will again tend towards a more polarized party system, then it will also be a question of who will be the strongest force, who will be the anchor party in the left-of-center camp. The SPD is now too weak to be able to claim this role without further ado. The Greens would go into the next election as the ruling party. The SPD and the left come from the opposition, in which they both seek, win, and consolidate their profile. Against co-ruling Greens, but also against each other.

Will the SPD allow itself to be ousted?

The head-to-head constellation that has so far emerged between the SPD and the Greens in the election next September could then give the Greens a lead. In the south they have already proven that they have the ability to replace the Social Democrats as the anchor party on the left of the center. In the west and north they have snatched up on the SPD. And in the east too, if you take Berlin and the five large states together, both parties are close to each other. But the SPD, one should not underestimate it, will not allow itself to be pushed back without a fight. There is also no automatism for a further rise of the Greens – and they have a notorious talent for messing up their own soup. But if the courage does not fail you …

Whatever the case, the election year 2021 will still be marked by the consensus years of the multi-party system with the Union as the center, but then the reorientation of the party system towards greater polarization could begin. Which would then lead to new position battles between the parties in the camps. Polarization doesn’t have to be a bad thing, though. It creates more clarity, there is more competition. If the camps do not begin to fight each other, if they do not act divisively, there would be little to fear.