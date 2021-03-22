“It was a relationship meeting, with an open agenda,” one of the federal judges who occupies one of the historic offices of Comodoro Py explained to this newspaper. The extensive meeting took place last year, in the midst of the management of the pandemic that Horacio Rodríguez Larreta occupies most of his time. The head of Government arrived accompanied by one of the managers who is dedicated to introducing him, little by little, into the judicial world, a fundamental item in his presidential objective. A group of magistrates awaited him, eager to hear from the leading candidate in the red circle.

Rodríguez Larreta had already begun to link with the Justice, an area that was never among his main concerns, perhaps because in the City, the agreement with Daniel Angelici and Juan Manuel Olmos It has been working like a Swiss watch for years.

Last year, before the coronavirus completely took over the public agenda, the head of government had already held a meeting without the press, in a neutral place, with Ricardo Lorenzetti.

“Horacio is trying to understand how Justice works“says one of his advisers senior on the matter, who swears that the presidential candidate does not want to repeat the judicial table scheme that Mauricio Macri devised when he arrived at the Casa Rosada and that, according to that same collaborator, meant an institutional setback. Despite the fact that during the four years of the Cambiemos government, Rodríguez Larreta did not make a single gesture against that structure. Despite the fact that, for example, together with those around him, they asked for help in the Federal Chamber at the time for the Time Warp cause from seasoned Peronist operators.

Diego Marías, one of the counselors of the Magistrature who responds to Rodríguez Larreta.

Now, the head of government has brought down to the judicial level the same message that he has applied in daily management since he faced his national objective: “You have to talk to everyone“, he ordered as he seeks to resume the political initiative after several weeks of stumbling. They approached, for example, old collaborators of weight, and officially appointed Fernando Straface as his negotiator in the legislative lists.

On this level, Diego Santilli, multifaceted – he has been moving in Buenos Aires for a long time before a possible candidacy in the legislatures – began to associate frequently with judges, a task that previously did not appear on his agenda. Always with the permission of the head of Government, who also anointed him as head interlocutor of Diego Marias, the representative, since the end of last year, of Rodríguez Larreta in the Council of the Magistracy.

Marcelo D´Alessandro, City Security Secretary, with judicial ties.

Marías, entangled in the internal discussions of the opposition that also moved to the Council – tough versus moderate – has that mandate: to speak to everyone. As this newspaper was able to know, the counselor is advancing in the project of a “judicial city” to decompress the courts and move them to the south of the City. A work that has the endorsement of Lorenzetti, and that is spoken with some of the main K leaders of the field, such as Diego Molea or Geronimo Ustarroz.

Besides Santilli, Marcelo D’Alessandro and Gustavo Ferrari They are two of the essential advisers to the head of government in judicial matters, according to sources on Uspallata Street. D’Alessandro, initiated under the patronage of María Romilda Servini, speaks with some of the members of the Court when necessary. In addition to the links with judges. Ferrari, a former Buenos Aires minister, one of the closest to María Eugenia Vidal, has, for his part, good relations with the Federal Justice. It moves outside of daily management.

Gustavo Ferrari, former Minister of Justice of the Province of Buenos Aires, who now plays for Larreta at the judicial level. Photo Emmanuel Fernandez.

In the case of the Court, the head of government awaits signs that, for now, are being desired. The court is going through a strong power dispute with the Frente de Todos. And its atomized composition made it impregnable. Since the end of last year, Rodríguez Larreta tried to find out in various ways about the fate of the presentation regarding the withdrawal of funds from the partnership. It was in vain. Or worse: one of his managers warned him that the court could rule in February. At least that’s how he waved it privately. March is ending and there is no sign of anything.

Beyond the agreement in the City, Angelici, who until this Sunday worked almost full time in the Buenos Aires radical intern, is dedicated to specific efforts. He still has recent quarrels with some of the advisers to the head of government. Like Juan Bautista Mahiques, the local attorney, who maintains fluid ties with the federal Justice due to his time as a former representative in the Council of the Magistracy, and who enters and leaves the world of collaborators of the mayor. He is a native of Mercedes, like the Ustarroz family and Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro.

For Mahiques, according to Rodríguez Larreta’s environment, the phone rang more than usual in recent times by Uspallata. Is that the prosecutor Maximiliano Vence, who worked years ago with the attorney in the courts, began a few weeks ago with the round of inquiries for the “Chinstrap” case, which worries, and a lot, the Executive. Mahiques warned that he declared himself dispensing.

PDL