The Professional Soccer League announced the venues for the semifinals and the final of the Professional League Cup that this weekend will begin to play the quarterfinals. With its president, Marcelo Tinelli, as master of ceremonies and the virtual presence of the governors of San Juan, Sergio Uñac, and of Santiago del Estero, Gerardo Zamora, it was confirmed that both provinces will host the decisive parties.

The journalist Marcelo Benedetto was the driver of the event that was broadcast via streaming via YouTube and began with the words of the governors and then gave way to Tinelli, who returned the praise.

“They are two friends, two excellent governors that Argentina has. What is San Juan at the organizational level. It is a luxury to have the semifinals in San Juan, they have given accredited samples of what they are as organizers and are qualified to receive these semifinals, “said the president of San Lorenzo first, who this Thursday requested a license to dedicate himself to the premiere of his program in El Trece.

And then he went to Zamora: “You have given great samples of what it is to organize a match like they did in the final between River and Racing, the Qualifiers are coming … So it is an honor for us to have the final in Santiago del Estero“Tinelli completed. That he did not miss the opportunity to invite Claudio Chiqui Tapia, president of the AFA, to witness the show that Ulises Bueno will give in Showmatch.

The Professional League then awarded a sort of award to the referee, the coach and the “outstanding” players of the Professional League Cup. Facundo Tello, who will direct the Superclásico this Sunday, won the award for the best judge.

While, Eduardo Dominguez (Colón) was prominent among the coaches; Franco Armani (River) took the mention among the archers; Carlos Izquierdoz (Boca), that of the defenders; Giuliano Galoppo (Banfield) won the award among midfielders; Y the Flea Luis Miguel Rodríguez (Colón) took the mention among the forwards.

The semifinals will be played on the weekend of Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 May at the San Juan Bicentennial Stadium; while the final will be played on Sunday 30 May in the Mother of all Cities, Santiago del Estero.