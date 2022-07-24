Concerned about the fate of his electoral stronghold, Ciro Gomes (PDT), former governor of Ceará and candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, appeared this Sunday, 24, at the state convention that formalized the candidacy of Roberto Cláudio (PDT) for the government of Ceará with Domingos Filho (PSD) in the runner-up.

“Roberto Cláudio carried out the greatest administration in the history of Fortaleza, there is not a place in the city, a sector of the life of the people of Fortaleza – be it education, health, security or infrastructure – where he has not carried out a work”, said Ciro about the ally during the convention.

as showed the Political Broadcast, , Grupo Estado’s real-time news system, last Thursday, 21, Ciro said that the performance of his party’s candidates in the race for the state executive worried him. “Our commitment is not with Lula’s unbalanced ego, Lula’s lack of scruples. But my concern is with the fate of millions of Ceara residents who depend heavily on the effectiveness of our government,” he said.

The speech was a response to PT critics about the withdrawal of the pre-candidacy of Izolda Cela (PDT). Current governor of the state, Izolda had the support of the PT in the race for reelection. However, the PDT preferred to sponsor Roberto Cláudio’s project. Ciro denied that the choice, guided by him, was a retaliation against the PT.

According to the main polls of voting intentions, the pre-candidate of União Brasil, federal deputy Wagner Sousa Gomes, better known as Captain Wagner, remains the favorite in the dispute for the government of Ceará.