President claims to have discussed with Anthony Albanese the expansion of bilateral relations; is in Japan for the G7 summit

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Friday (May 19, 2023) with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese. The Chief Executive is in Hiroshima, Japan, to attend the G7 summit over the weekend.

In your profile at the twitterLula said that the bilateral meeting served to discuss matters such as the expansion of relations between the two countries and the Women’s Soccer World Cup, to be held from July to August in Australia and New Zealand.

“I received an invitation to visit Australia. We will work to bring our countries closer together”, wrote the president, noting that the countries had not held bilateral meetings since 2018.

“It was wonderful to meet President Lula for the 1st time today. And personally congratulate the Brazilian presidency of the G20 in 2024”, wrote Albanese in the twitter.

BILATERAL MEETINGS

Lula arrived in Japan on Thursday (May 18, 2023). In addition to the meeting with the Australian premier, the president will have at least 6 other meetings.

Read the list of scheduled meetings:

Bilateral meetings are negotiated and confirmed according to the agendas of the heads of state and government. O Power360 found that at least 1 more meeting should be held: with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

At the G7 summit, Lula will participate in 3 debate sessions. Two will be held in the afternoon on Saturday (20.May) and one will be held on Sunday morning (21.May) in Hiroshima local time. Also on Sunday, the president will visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park to pay tribute to the victims of the nuclear attack on the city during World War II.

In meetings during the summit, the leaders will discuss topics such as the war in Ukraine, the inflationary dynamics in the main economies of the world, ways to face the vulnerabilities of low and middle income countries due to the debt crisis and ways to accelerate actions aimed at climate change and the energy transition.

Read Lula’s schedule of appointments in Japan:

With the trip to Japan, Lula will have visited 9 countries since the beginning of the government. Before, went to Argentina, Uruguay, USA, China, Arab Emirates, Portugal, Spain It is UK.

In addition to going to the G7, the president should participate in the meetings of Mercosur, Brics, G20, UN and the Climate Conference in the coming months. The petista has already spent 19 days outside the country since January 1st.