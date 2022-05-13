There is something that is not back in that Redmond, because finding themselves with a potentially empty year in terms of first party games two years after the release of Xbox Series X | S, after which even 2020 had practically not brought great go out, it is almost disconcerting. Obviously, we understand all the mitigating circumstances of the case, which are many and very valid: the Covid pandemic, the crisis of raw materials and semiconductors, even the war in Ukraine (which in any case has heavy effects also in the field of development, involving a rich area of developers and insiders such as Eastern Europe), but even considering all this it is strange to notice how the internal productions for Xbox Game Pass continue to be in hidingeven after a good period in 2021. Especially considering the enormous size now reached by Xbox Game Studios and the amount of teams and projects in progress.

Also from this point of view, the postponement imposed by Starfield and Redfall hits particularly hard: the relative scarcity of first party games on Xbox could be well compensated by the release of the two Bethesda titles, in particular the first one which looks like be a game-event of enormous significance. Given its size, the postponement was suspicious in a period like this and a fortiori it is strange how the communication for the near future has not included practically any other relevant title for 2022. We are talking about a giant containing 24 development team (including those of Bethesda), which is also preparing to incorporate the giant Activision Blizzard (barring interference from the FTC), how is it possible that it is in this situation? We have already talked about how Xbox 2022 is essentially the desert of the Tartars right now, but here we want to reflect on why it has come to this point and on the possibility of alternative strategies from Microsoft.

There timing of the most recent acquisitions did not play in favor, certainly: Bethesda was acquired when it had already entered into exclusive agreements with Sony, finding itself in the strange situation of releasing its first games as an Xbox first party exclusively on PS5 and PS4.

Xbox Game Studios, the logo

Similarly, Obsidian, InXile and Double Fine had all come out of rather demanding productions right at the moment of the passage inside the Xbox Game Studios, or were close to releasing some games already announced. As a result, the new course within Microsoft represented something of a total reset for many developers, finding itself starting from scratch with new projects in recent years. Considering this too, however, from around 2018 there might have been the time necessary to propose something concrete, considering that the competition seems to have managed to launch even rather complex projects in a shorter time frame and in the same difficult conditions. It is clear that Microsoft aims to create a welcoming and absolutely anti-crunch workplace, as also seems to emerge from employee testimonials, but this should not prevent a more logical organization of work.

Another problem is the ancient tendency, now truly anachronistic, to the concentrate the outings in autumn, in the last part of the year, or in the famous holiday season: it is an extremely traditional concept that clashes with the very idea of ​​Xbox Game Pass, being this a service that should be used continuously and therefore disconnected from the logic of standard market on classic “shopping periods”. Right from the Game Pass revolution should come the solution to this apparent disorganization in the timing of production and release of Xbox Game Studios: the possibility of planning different projects and with greater creative freedom should untie the teams from the logic of the time-consuming and resource-grinding maxi-production, offering the opportunity to launch games from from productions of different sizes in a more dynamic way. This desired result, at the moment, has not yet been seen: will the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022 conference on June 12th demonstrate a change of pace in this direction? We hope so, in the end there are really a lot of projects underway that we know absolutely nothing about and that could even be launched by surprise in the coming months.