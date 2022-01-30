The “Awlad Saqr Central Hospital” received the girl, who was dead, after a sharp drop in blood and respiratory circulation and severe fatigue, after she decided to end her life after circulating inappropriate pictures of her on social media.

The incident of “The Eastern Child” comes weeks after the incident of the girl Basant, who ended her life after being subjected to electronic blackmail, to decide to get rid of her life by taking the same deadly pill.

The Public Prosecution Office decides

A few days ago, the Egyptian Public Prosecutor ordered the referral of five imprisoned defendants to the Criminal Court in the case of the girl’s suicide in Sant Khaled, accusing them of “committing the crime of human trafficking by exploiting the victim’s weakness in the face of their threats to publish obscene images attributed to her with the intent of sexually exploiting her and forcing her to commit indecent acts.” .

He also charged a number of defendants with the accusation of “indecent assault with force and threats, and threatening to publish pictures offensive to her honor, and the threat was accompanied by requests from her, and all of them attacked the sanctity of her private life, and their assault on family principles and values ​​in Egyptian society using the international information network.”

The incident of a girl in the Sharkia governorate, a report was issued, and the investigation authorities were notified to conduct the investigations headed by the head of the Awlad Saqr Prosecution Office, Muhammad Awad, and under the supervision of Counselor Helmy Atallah, the attorney general of the North Al-Sharqiya prosecutions.

How do we protect our data

At the same time, Dr. Muhammad Refaat, an information security expert and digital transformation consultant, says that “personal and private information must be protected from everyone with secret account numbers that are difficult to penetrate, especially with the wide technological spread that is spreading among the circles.”

In his interview with Sky News Arabia, Refaat continued, “The presence of any personal photos on electronic accounts is a great danger that many should take into account, in addition to not circulating any private photos, whatever they are among friends, in the event that either of the two accounts is hacked, the photos and materials Sent among them rumored

The digital transformation consultant confirmed that: “In the event of any leakage or blackmail, it is necessary to contact the Internet investigations and report the incident through their private numbers and their various pages on social media, so that there is a reaction on their part and the perpetrators are arrested without endangering the life of the extortionist.”

big penalties

Regarding the expected penalties for any person proven to have committed electronic blackmail, cassation lawyer Mohamed Barakat confirmed that: “Article 327 of the Egyptian Penal Code stipulates the punishment of anyone who threatens others in writing to commit a crime against oneself or money punishable by death, life or aggravated imprisonment, or divulging matters or Attributing dishonorable matters and the threat is accompanied by a request or assignment of an order punishable by imprisonment, or imprisonment if the threat is not accompanied by a request or assignment of an order.

In his interview with Sky News Arabia, Barakat added that: “The law also stipulates that whoever threatens another verbally through another person, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years or a fine not exceeding five hundred pounds, whether the threat is accompanied by a mandate or not.”

The lawyer noted in the cassation that: “The law also indicated that the punishment for every threat, whether written or verbal, by another person, to commit a crime that does not reach the aforementioned gravity is imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding two hundred pounds.”