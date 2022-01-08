The second round of the competition just start, but there are already teams that They play a lot. Everything that is not winning is a step back from the objectives set at the beginning of the season. An example of this, the SD Huesca. The Huesca team, made to return to the First Division, can’t miss plus points so that the playoff is not seen as impossible in the decisive stretch of the competition. And this Saturday is not a suitable duel to hit the table, Well visit an FC Cartagena what’s up for your best course moment and who dreams of being in the top six (follow the game live on AS.com).

The locals, with two ex from SD Huesca as referentsCastro and Gallar), they have the opportunity to take another little step forward. They have the sixth position to shoot and could finish at the end of the day. At home they are showing their best version and their offensive potential now add the good role that the rear is performing, in which the line formed by Delmás, Alcalá, Vázquez and Silva. For this duel few changes are foreseen in the Carrión team, who recovers Clavería and Tejera (both have overcome the Covid) and has the only short of the sanctioned Nacho Gil.

On your side, SD Huesca arrives in frame. The low they have even splashed their own Xisco, that will telework from the Alto Aragonese capital. The notes of the Manacor coach will arrive telematically and Calle will act as first coach. The spine He also stays in El Alcoraz, but at least the Huesca they recover Salvador, Ratiu and especially to Joaquin and Seoane, which are key in the Barça attack. Huesca is under construction in a complicated market and so far it has only come Junior Lake, which will not be there either, of the five signings that the club wants.

AS to follow

Castro. The former SD Huesca has 12 goals and is the one who makes the Albinegros dream of the playoff. His punch, key to add.

Juan Carlos. It has been reborn. He has a spark again and the team appreciates it. Unbalanced with your driving.

Keys

Trust. At home he shows his best version. The team is different and if it is in tune it is very difficult for it not to be victorious.

Atmosphere. The stands are enjoying themselves and will once again give a boost to the team, which has excited the port city.

Depleted. Mosquera, Pulido and Mikel Rico are key in this team and their absences are very important. They form the backbone of the Huesca team.

Joaquin and Seoane. They are the best offensive players in SD Huesca and will be available after missing last week’s game.

Ups and downs

FC CARTAGENA

High. Tejera and Clavería.

Low. Nacho Gil, sanctioned.

SD HUESCA

High. Ratiu, Seoane, Joaquín and Escriche.

Low. Pulido, Mikel Rico, Lago Júnior, Mosquera and Gaich and coach Xisco Muñoz