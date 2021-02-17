Michel Viso

head of the Exobiology program at the National Center for Space Studies (CNES) “

What state of mind will you be in this Thursday evening?

Michel Viso. Tonight there will be expectation and tension. The simple “DO_EDL” command was sent to the spacecraft on Sunday. Now everything is automatic, nothing can be changed, no error can be corrected or modified. This is the reason for the multiple checks carried out during the manufacture of the rover and the entire system. Even if we do not intervene in the complex navigation or landing system, we are frustrated that there is nothing left! See, there is a mixture of trust, frustration, and great impatience. It’s quite a unique situation.

How emotional does the landing of this particular rover arouse in you?

Michel Viso. The landing for all the actors is first and foremost an intense emotion, tears come to their eyes you know! There is so much work already done and so much hope for what remains to be done that Perseverance is part of us. When we have had the chance to see, to work, even the smallest part of an instrument which, that’s it, in a few minutes will be on Martian soil, it’s me, it’s us who land on Mars!

Live this historic moment live from 7:45 p.m., on the page Facebook and the chain Dailymotion of the CNRS, as well as on the channels Youtube and Twitch of CNES.

What hopes do you place in the missions of Perseverance?

Michel Viso. Perseverance will continue 50 years of Martian exploration with the most sophisticated rover imaginable, it will make scientific discoveries. With two MOXIE and MEDA instruments, he will partially open the door to human exploration of Mars. [NDLR : MEDA (Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer) est un ensemble de capteurs qui mesureront la température, la vitesse et la direction du vent, la pression atmosphérique, l’humidité, et la taille et la forme des grains de poussière. MOXIE (Mars Oxygen ISRU Experiment) est une technologie qui produira de l’oxygène à partir du dioxyde de carbone présent dans l’atmosphère martienne.] This experiment will investigate the possibility for future manned missions to create enough oxygen on site to breathe as well as to serve as an oxidant for rocket fuel. Finally, he will prepare the return of Martian samples by the 2030s. This is an essential step in preparing for the future of exploration. The fruits will be harvested by the next generation … it is also a transmission

What research are you going to tackle from now on?

Michel Viso. I will continue, through my duties at CNES, to help and support scientists in ambitious projects. This landing is the culmination of 7 years of work for the laboratories. We must prepare in this area for the next 10 years and we are not ahead. But the space playground that CNES has entrusted to me goes further. Other instruments are in development for international missions or for the European Space Agency (ESA): PLATO and ARIEL to detect and analyze exoplanets, experiments on the International Space Station (ISS) and then Dragonfly a quadcopter that will move in 2036 above the Titan dunes… the joy of participating in the crazy adventures of human genius!

Interview by Anna Musso