dozens of men they work at a forced march under an inclement sun to finish a station of the Mayan Trainan ambitious tourism project that the Mexican president, the leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has decided to inaugurate next December 1st.

It is the terminus of municipality of maxcanu (Yucatán state), with an arid landscape and temperatures around 35 degrees Celsius that force many of its 12,600 inhabitants to stay at home until late afternoon.

“It should be there by December, they are already putting pressure on us,” Víctor Chan, a 23-year-old engineering student who works on the construction site, told AFP.

The train, which will travel 1,554 km through five states, including the tourist Yucatan Peninsulahas been the subject of dozens of lawsuits from residents, activists and environmental organizations.

They denounce that the work has damaged the rich peninsular ecosystem, which includes extensions of jungle, forests, cenotes (freshwater wells) and underground rivers, in addition to having diverse fauna.

López Obrador dismisses the dissatisfied as “pseudo-environmentalists” and assured that the project tries to settle a debt with one of the most impoverished regions of Mexico.

In almost four years of construction, the works have already been suspended and resumed by court orderwhile the president issued a decree declaring his infrastructure works a matter of “national security” to avoid paralysis.

permission to goblins

Chan, in charge of the safety of the workers, trusts that the train will help his humble community. “It’s going to bring us a lot of prosperity, more attention, more visitors,” he says. However, the station is far from Maxcanú and the town lacks the infrastructure to receive tourists.

Ana María Sánchez, 64, has an improvised restaurant in her house. She sells to her neighbors and occasionally to train workers.

Pin your hopes on a new government branch Wellness Bankright in front of his home, where he hopes to win clients among the elderly who are going to collect their pension.

With a hint of irony, he smiles when asked about the tourists. “They don’t come to eat, they come to see handicrafts, museums. Because they don’t know how (usually) to eat, they just go around with their little bottle of water.”

Added to the controversies surrounding the work was the one generated by López Obrador on February 25, when he posted on his Twitter account the photo of what he said looked like an “aluxe.”

He was referring to someYou are mythological of the Mayan culture, a kind of goblins, to which mischief is attributed such as hiding objects or even demolishing the roof of a stage prior to a concert by the British musical star Elton John in the archaeological complex of Chichén Itzá, in 2010.

The president received praise for extolling the original traditions, but also ridicule for the photograph, which had been in circulation since at least 2021 and would have been taken in the north of the country.

Some young people who carry out scientific research in the area recognize that for many this is a “serious” matter, and they bet that someone will think of making an “offering” to the aluxes so that the train runs smoothly.

They themselves, who hunt birds to find out about the diseases that jump from animals to humans, assure that only when they “asked permission” from the goblins did the birds begin to fall into the traps.