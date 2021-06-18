The sociologist of religion Jan Thurlings described half a century ago in The wobbly column the depillarization of the Catholic population. He saw something remarkable: doubts about certainties of faith struck more among the vanguard than among the rank and file. One indication was that the decline in priestly callings was much faster than the decline in Sunday church attendance.

His argument about the disintegration of the Catholic upper class crossed my mind, while reading about the commotion in the CDA. Pieter Omtzigt notes that the elite of his party no longer has a social vision. The chaos during party leader elections, the influence of moneylenders, the sad manners in the group – it all pales into insignificance when compared to the substantive weakness that he outlines in his memo.

We may have to go back to the early 1980s, to the early days of the CDA, to understand something about this crisis. Under the leadership of Rabobank CEO Herman Wijffels, new ideas were sought. For too long “the intellectual leadership of the political debate had been in the left hands,” said Wijffels.

The reckoning was initiated and the tone was quite militant. It was about more than financial cutbacks: “An irresponsible and a very literally spoiled society must be called to order because its behavior shows predatory traits,” reads in Unemployment and the crisis in our society (1984).

The diagnosis was clear: the welfare state had made people dependent and eroded the meaning of the family. The transition to a welfare society was advocated. The request was for a ‘confrontation policy’ through which ‘people can gain insight into their responsibilities and their obligations towards those with whom they interact’.

Later on, the concept of a participation society emerged, the idea was the same: a retreating government encourages society to become more self-reliant. This cultural critique, in which individualism and consumerism had to suffer, gave direction to Christian democracy. And it justified the cutbacks of the Lubbers cabinets.

However, the diagnosis failed: individualization goes back much further and cannot be attributed to the post-war welfare state. Take an encyclical like Quadragesimo Anno from 1931. Even then, “pernicious individualism” was denounced. That undermined “the harmoniously developed social life.” To no avail: the switches of history are not easy to shift.

Wijffels’ policy of confrontation wanted to be a contemporary cultural critique. The Christian Democrats had to shield themselves against the market of the liberals and the state of the Social Democrats. But the transition from welfare state to welfare society mainly resulted in less state and not more society. And so ultimately more market: the liberals weighed more heavily.

The current disorientation of the CDA has a long history. It may have been possible to be in the center of power for a longer period of time, but after all these years little of its own profile is left. Omtzigt, the canary in the coal mine in The Hague, does not accept this. He sees in his memo an important role for parties in ‘shaping a social order’.

I once interviewed a number of PvdA leaders about their views on the CDA. One of them, Joop van den Berg, said: “People tend to dismiss the CDA as conservative nostalgia or don’t look at it at all. We’re actually the kind of chess players who only know what they’re up to and then are surprised every time by the counter moves.” (The Hague Post, October 5, 1985).

I was reminded of those conversations because the tenor was how much the power of the CDA was underestimated. And now, face to face with the current downturn, there is perhaps a tendency to underestimate the consequences of the impotence of the same CDA. The crisis of that party shows the decline of the people’s parties. The three-stream country has deteriorated into a three-stream country in a quarter of a century.

With the people’s parties, their people also disappear. They shaped the division. That is part of a democracy, but the current fragmentation into many subcultures and partial interests – a parliament with almost twenty groups – is not sustainable. That is why there is so much talk about a ‘new social contract’. The awareness of being part of a greater whole is still very much present. That citizenship must be addressed – otherwise the promise of a community will result in more radical answers.

Paul Scheffer wrote among other things The country of arrival and The shape of freedom.

