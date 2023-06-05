State of Mexico.- The morenista Delfina Gomez Alvarez celebrated with his voters and campaign team his virtual victory in the elections for the governorship of the State of Mexico. According to the 2023 Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP), with 58.03% of the total tally sheets captured, the alliance Together we will make history maintains a solid lead with a 53.23% of the votes on the 43.88% of the votes obtained so far by the coalition It goes through the State of Mexico who led the PRI Alejandra Del Moral Sailing.

As the results were released, Del Moral took a step forward and spoke out publicly to acknowledge that, the advantage of the morenista was already irreversible. Likewise, he congratulated the virtual governor and wished her success in her management.

For his part, Delfina Gomez summoned his voters in Toluca to jointly celebrate the unquestionable triumph at the polls.

Before handing over the microphone to the virtual governor, they took the floor Mario Delgadonational president of Morena and Citlali Hernandez, party general secretary

After the triumphant introduction, it was Delfina’s turn to applause and shouts of Governor!

“I am proud of the Mexicans, the applause is for our beloved Mexicans who are here despite the hour, because they want to enjoy and share this triumph. I am very proud of you, I ask life to allow me to show that this show of dedication was worth it. trust. Love with love is paid“, were the first words of Gómez.

Later, he referred to the party comrades who worked and still work both in the campaign and on election day.

“My appreciation to all the colleagues who are still in the box, to those who were walking, knocking on doors and opening consciences, They will not regret it, we are going to build a new history in the State of Mexico,” he said.

The Mexican added that there will be a substantial pay cut in the state public function in order to inject more resources to care for people with disabilities, the elderly, rural teachers, peasants, youth and infrastructure of the entity.

In turn, he announced his return to field work to once again visit the municipalities of the State of Mexico, following up on the campaign commitments taking into account the proposals presented during the open forums in which the public participated.

He also took the opportunity to refer to the seeking mothers and relatives of victims of femicideensuring that your claims will be dealt with in his administration.

Finally, in a “lopezobradorista” tone, Delfina Gómez assured that she will always work for the people.

“We are going to work with the people, for the people and close to the people. With the people, everything and without the people, nothing.”

Who is Delfina Gómez, virtual governor of Edomex

The virtual governor of the State of Mexico (Edomex), Delfina Gomez Alvarezis a teacher graduated from the National Pedagogical University and close to the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whom he has followed practically since the president got rid of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) to found Morena. The teacher had a meteoric political and government career. The trajectory of the morenista has also been marked by the controversy and the complaints against him.

Little is known about the private life of the virtual winner of the elections that took place this Sunday, June 4 of this year, in Edomex. She was born in the municipality of Texcoco a November 15, 1962; She is the daughter of the construction worker, José Guadalupe Gómez, and the housewife, Catarina Álvarez. She is single with no children.

However, he has a notorious public career in which he has combined teaching with partisan politics. After working as a teacher in front of a group for many years, in 2012 she was nominated for mayor of Texcoco, the Citizen Movement and Labor (PT) parties, even without being affiliated with either of these two political institutes. the teacher gomez she was a winner in her home town.

In February 2015, a few months after concluding her term as mayor, she requested a license from the council to be candidate for federal deputy for Morena in district 38 of the LXIII Legislature for the period 2015-2018. Delfina Gomez emerged victorious again and took his seat in the Congress of the Union. at months applied for a new license to the Chamber of Deputies to compete, for the first time, in 2017, as a Morena candidate for Edomex governorship.

On this occasion, she had her first electoral setback when she was defeated by the PRI candidate Alfredo del Mazostill governor of the State of Mexico.

Delfina Gómez returns to the Chamber of Deputies and in the 2018 federal election, in which she Lopez Obrador is running for the third time candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for his party, Morena, the teacher was elected senator of the Republic.

Two months after the start of the LXIV Legislature of the Senate of the Republic, the virtual governor requested an umpteenth license to become the super delegate in the State of Mexico, one of whose main responsibilities was coordinate social programs of President López Obrador in Edomex.

Two years later, on December 20, 2020, the President of Mexico postulates her to be his Secretary of Education (SEP), after the appointment of the former head of the SEP, Esteban Moctezumaas ambassador of Mexico in the United States of America.

In a scenario of criticism of his performancebut with the full support of the president and Morena, in August 2022President Obrador, announces the resignation of Delfina Gómez from the position of Secretary of Education. The teacher returns to the Senate, but two months later she requests a new license to become the Morenismo candidate for governor of the State of Mexico.

Gómez Álvarez has starred in a successful political career supported at all times by the founder of Morena, in which the triumphs stand out and hardly a setback electorHe, the one that occurred in 2017 against the PRI member Alfredo del Mazo.

But not everything has been electoral victories and a trajectory in the governmental sphere. In 2018 and in the middle of the campaign, the PAN candidate for the governorship of the State of Mexico, Josefina Vázquez Mota, accused the Morenista of having charged “tithe” to the employees of the Texcoco City Hallvia payroll, when the teacher Gómez served as mayoress of that municipality.

The PAN member’s complaint stated that the then municipal president of Morena had diverted resources from the payroll of the municipality of Texcoco to illegally finance Morena.

The scandal drags him to this day. However, in the midst of the controversy, she was a senator, secretary of Education, coordinator of the Federal Government’s assistance programs in the State of Mexico and today, virtual governor of her state.