In recent years, Ecuador has become one of the most violent countries in Latin America | Photo: EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The Police Community of the Americas (Ameripol) held an extraordinary meeting via videoconference this Friday (12) to discuss police cooperation actions to assist Ecuador, which has been facing a public security crisis since Monday (8), when a series of criminal attacks left dozens dead and injured.

The meeting was called by the director general of the Federal Police (PF) of Brazil, Andrei Rodrigues, who is also executive secretary of Ameripol, and was attended by 20 police institutions from 16 countries in the region, in addition to the presence of the minister of Interior of Ecuador, Mónica Palencia.

Among the measures proposed by the participants are the exchange of intelligence information to combat organized crime, the provision of intelligence equipment and support in the identification of prisoners in the Ecuadorian penitentiary system. The Brazilian PF states that it offered Ecuador courses on the decapitalization of organized crime with the institution's doctrine.

In addition, the creation of a place to house a PF representation in Ecuador was also discussed, which currently has a police officer working at the PF International Police Cooperation Center in Rio de Janeiro.

All countries must forward police cooperation proposals to the Ameripol Executive Secretariat, which will formalize and send them to Ecuador by this Saturday (13).

Ameripol is an entity that serves as a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between police and security forces in the countries of the Americas. The entity, which is based in Colombia, has the participation of 36 police forces from 30 countries on the American continent, in addition to 31 observer members, representing international organizations and other police forces from different continents.