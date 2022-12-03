The festival is taking place with the participation of 23 countries that will enter the official competition, including about 82 theatrical performances competing for the festival’s prizes.

The twenty-third session records the participation of plays from Senegal, who will be the guest of honour, while witnessing, on the other hand, the return of the Sudanese theater and the Lebanese theater to participate after their absence during the last sessions of the festival.

The director of the Carthage Theatrical Days, Nissaf Bin Hafsiya, revealed that the program for the 23rd session includes eight sections; Among them are official competition performances, world theater, children’s theater, school theater, hobby and street performances, noting that a section will also be allocated for theatrical performances for prisoners under the title “Freedom Theater” presented by prison inmates.

Theatrical thinking course

Nissaf Bin Hafsiya, director of the Carthage Theatrical Days, said, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the 23rd session of the festival has the peculiarity of being a cycle of reflection, an idea that arose from the question: Why does the Carthage Theatrical Days not become in light of the changes taking place in the theatrical sector in the scientist?.

And she continued, “We concluded that the festival should not only be for consumption, but that it should enter the country’s economic cycle and have an impact on this sector. Why not expand the festival’s activity to achieve respectable financial income and reach the approach of the cultural economy.”

“Our goal in this session, in addition to the official and unofficial performances and competition, is to come up with recommendations for the establishment of the Carthage Theater Days, the first Arab theatrical market, similar to what was produced at the Abidjan Theater Festival in Cote d’Ivoire and Avignon in France and others,” Ben Hafsiya confirmed.

Regarding the festival’s sections, she revealed that there are eight sections, including the Amateurs and Experiments section, which deviates from the ordinary and opens up to schools and theatrical production studios to present artistic performances and contribute to promoting theatrical activity.

It is expected that the 23rd session of the festival will shed light on the theater of the world, by supporting playwrights coming from African countries, according to Ben Hafsiya’s statement.

In turn, theatrical director Nizar Saidi, who enters his play “The Lost” to compete for the prizes of the official competition, which is a play that deals with the daily Tunisian reality and the current social pains, and tries to understand the social conditions of Tunisians, especially the phenomena that raise controversy such as the phenomenon of addiction, or marginalization and identity, Specifically, those related to the young generation between the ages of 20 and 25, who have experienced during the last ten years the various phases of social, economic, political and cultural transformations in the country.

Nizar Al-Saeedi told Sky News Arabia: “The play Lost enters the official competition with an elaborate text and theatrical actors who have their place in the cultural arena, such as Jamal Sassi, Intisar Al-Issawi, Ramzi Aziz, Muhammad Shaaban, Tamader Al-Zarli, Muhammad Al-Sadiq Al-Trabelsi and Ali bin Saeed, who will present a proposal for a lost society, which is expressed in the title of the play “Drifts”.

different theatrical styles

It is expected that the official competition performances will witness a mixture of different theatrical styles, as Tunisia is expected to be represented by two theatrical performances, namely “Light” by Taher Issa bin Al-Arabi and “Tayhoun” by Nizar Al-Saidi, while the play “Hamlet Upside Down” will be represented by the Egyptian theater in the official competition of the festival, which is A play produced by the Egyptian Ministry of Culture “The Cultural Production Sector”, written by Sameh Mahran and directed by Mazen Al-Gharabawi, with Amr Al-Qadi, Khaled Mahmoud and Samar Gaber playing the lead roles.

Among the other theatrical works that will be entered into the official competition are “The Eagle Reclaims Its Wings” (Sudan), “Sun and Glory” (Syria), “Antigone” (Algeria), “Jewellery” (DRC) and “Gardens of Secrets” (Morocco). And “Al-Diyar” (Senegal), “Ezdan” (Iraq), “Landmine” (Palestine), and “A Cocktail of Shoqaf without Meaning” (Lebanon).

It should be noted that the selection of performances for the official competition was entrusted to a committee headed by Tunisian Leila Topal, and whose members include the most prominent Lebanese director Lina Abyad, playwright Youssef Al-Hamdan from Bahrain, theater critic Jose Mina Abrantes from Angola, Iraqi writer Falah Shaker and Tunisian playwright Abdul Wahed Mabrouk.

Maintaining the constants of the festival

For his part, Tunisian theater director Hatem Darbal said that the Carthage Theater Days are an opportunity to meet playwrights and critics at the global, African and Arab levels, and an opportunity to preserve the constants for which the festival and its basic components were established, and to open crossings and bridges to support the philosophy of the days to be a market for partnership and cooperation between the Tunisian theater and theatres. Foreign countries of Africa and the Arab world.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Darbal, the director of the play “Shouq”, which will be shown on the opening day, added: “In addition to the theatrical contents and texts, it is also important that techniques and influences have a role in the success of one theatrical performance over another. This is what we have worked to pay attention to.” The Tunisian and Arab audiences eagerly await the Carthage Theatrical Days, and this is evidence of the momentum of cultural life in Tunisia, especially when we see shows that are held in front of closed windows and in large numbers of amateurs and art lovers.

In addition to the parallel theatrical performances and training courses for theatrical art, which are mainly directed to amateurs of this art, the Carthage Theater Days administration is expected to honor a number of Arab theater figures and symbols, such as Aladdin Ayoub, Salwa Muhammad, Muhammad al-Yangi, Muhammad al-Awni, Fatima bin Saidan from Tunisia, and the great actress Suhair Al-Morshedi from Egypt, actor Ayman Zaidan from Syria, theater researcher Qassem Bayatli from Iraq, and playwright Habib Dembele from Mali, according to what was announced by Nissaf Bin Hafsiya, the festival’s general director.

And the last session (2021) witnessed the crowning of the play “The Last Time” from Tunisia, directed by Wafaa Al-Taboubi, with the award for the best integrated work (Grand Prize), while the award for best directing was awarded to director Mohamed Cherchell from Algeria for the play “GPS”, and the award for best text by Suleiman. Al-Bassam from Kuwait for the play “i-Media”.

Since its inception in 1983, the “Carthage Theatrical Days” is still the first cultural event that is concerned with Tunisian, Arab and African theater and finds a great turnout for it from fans of the fourth art, both professionals and amateurs. The Carthage Theatrical Days Festival was organized every two years, before it turned into an annual date. Beginning in 2016.