The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that it organized 100 open days for the employment of citizens at the state level, with the participation of more than 340 establishments from the private sector, during the first five months of this year (from the beginning of January until the end of May), explaining that the establishments offered job opportunities offered in The “Nafes” platform during the open days that were held in cooperation with local departments of human resources and neighborhood councils in various emirates of the country, in addition to the Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University, Dubai and Fatima College of Medical Sciences.

The Assistant Undersecretary for National Human Resources Recruitment in the Ministry, Farida Al Ali, stressed the importance of the recruitment days that are organized in cooperation with the private sector in facilitating the employment of citizens, by securing immediate employment interviews for them, based on the appropriate vacancies required by the companies that are provided with the required specializations. for job vacancies.

Al Ali explained that the increasing demand of citizens for employment days “confirms their keenness to employ their capabilities and skills in a way that enhances their position in the UAE labor market,” indicating that the ministry is constantly seeking to monitor suitable job opportunities, in coordination with partners in the private sector, to secure employment interviews. Based on real opportunities, monitoring the results of interviews, examining the level of acceptance and employment, and addressing obstacles to ensure the best results.”

The ministry’s data until the end of last May indicated that more than 68,000 male and female citizens work in more than 16,000 establishments from various economic sectors in the private sector.

Employment open days are considered one of the means that will increase employment opportunities for citizens in various economic sectors based on the appropriate job vacancies required.

The ministry monitors the seriousness of companies in offering jobs, the level of acceptance of applications, and real employment contracts based on the results of the interviews, which gives serious employment days and follow-up. Miscellaneous.