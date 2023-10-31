The organizing committee of the “Global Information Technology Challenge for Youth of Determination 2023” competition announced that the Emirati team affiliated with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination won first place in the “Creative IoT E” challenge of using information technology to facilitate the lives of people of determination, during the competitions that were held over three years. Days at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

The organizing committee of the challenge honored 36 participants, 12 teams led by the Emirati team, in addition to 5 winners of special prizes, as part of the competitions being held for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The total number of countries that participated in the challenge reached 18 countries, led by the United Arab Emirates, 3 countries from Northeast Asia, namely “Korea, Mongolia, China,” and 7 from Southeast Asia, “Laos, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, The Philippines,” in addition to 4 countries from South Asia, namely “Nepal, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan,” and 3 countries from Africa, including “Egypt, Ethiopia, and Kenya.”

The “Global Information Technology Challenge for Youth of Determination” included a group of competitions, most notably the “Smart Car” competition, which evaluated participants’ skills in programming self-driving cars using Scratch and “eContent” programs.

The Director of the Project Management Office at the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Asaad Hawass Al-Sadid, praised this pioneering challenge that brought together 536 participants from 18 countries, where 461 young men and women between the ages of 14 and 23 were presented, along with 75 dedicated supervisors, including… This includes government experts in the field of disability from participating countries.

Al-Sadid said: “This exceptional competitive gathering transcended geographical borders, as representatives from 16 countries attended in person, while two countries actively participated through virtual video conferences. This should make us realize that people of determination are distinguished by their abilities, talents, and goals that enable them to confront the challenges they face.” Demanding the need to support their rights to equal opportunities and privileges, like everyone else.

At the same time, he called for improvement, innovation, and working together to enhance the usability and effectiveness of assistive technology, expressing his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of hosting and organizing the competition and its accompanying events, including speakers, committee members, and attendees.