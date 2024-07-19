The Porsche Panamera continues to redefine the luxury sedan segment, combining comfort and sporty characteristics typical of the German brand.

Today, the range is enriched with two new, particularly powerful and dynamic variants: the Panamera GTS and the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Although conceived with different objectives, these models represent the pinnacle of performance and elegance.



The Panamera GTS is a sports sedan that emphasizes the emotional driving experience. Equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, it delivers 368 kW (500 hp), 20 hp more than its predecessor. This translates into acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 302 km/h. The engine has been updated to ensure linear power that can be felt even at engine speeds above 6,000 rpm. The Panamera GTS offers a particularly sporty suspension tuning, with a 10-millimeter lowering of the body and reinforced anti-roll bars, ensuring an immediate driving experience without compromising on comfort.

Aesthetically, the GTS stands out with black logos, a unique front section, darkened HD Matrix LED headlights and rear lights and red brake calipers. The interior, enhanced by high-quality materials such as Race-Tex suede, offers a sporty ambience with exclusive details such as decorative stitching and belts available in various colours. The standard equipment includes a Bose® sound system and the Sport Chrono package.

On the other hand, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid represents the most powerful model in the range, combining combustion and electric motors to achieve exceptional performance. The twin-turbo V8 engine develops 441 kW (600 hp), while the electric motor adds 140 kW (190 hp), for a total power output of 575 kW (782 hp) and torque of 1,000 Nm. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 2.9 seconds and the top speed reaches 325 km/h. This top-of-the-range model not only offers outstanding performance, but also greater efficiency thanks to a 25.9 kWh high-voltage battery that provides an electric range of up to 88 km.

The design of the Turbo S E-Hybrid is equally impressive, with a distinctive rear bumper, Dark Bronze chrome exhaust tips and a Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brake System (PCCB) with yellow brake calipers. The exclusive Turbonite color features on several exterior and interior elements, giving it a unique and sophisticated look.

Before the official launch, The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has set a new record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, completing the lap in just 7:24.172 minutes, making it the fastest luxury saloon with a combustion engine and hybrid. This achievement is testament to the further development of the Panamera, with a new Carbon Aerokit and UHP tyres developed by Michelin optimising aerodynamic balance and traction.

In addition to performance, the Turbo S E-Hybrid offers a wide range of equipment, including Porsche Active Ride suspension and a Bose® sound system. The model is also available in an Executive variant, with an extended wheelbase, four-zone automatic climate control and a large centre console.

Prices in Italy for the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid start at 236,930 euros, while the Panamera GTS is available from 171,229 euros. Deliveries will begin in autumn 2024. These new models not only enrich the Panamera range, they also further consolidate Porsche’s position in the luxury sedan segment, offering outstanding performance and an unparalleled driving experience.