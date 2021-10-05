The president of Banco Pan, Carlos Eduardo Guimarães, said this Monday, 4, that he hopes to form the largest banking and e-commerce platform in Brazil with the incorporation of Mosaico, owner of Buscapé and Bondfaro, announced on Sunday night, 3 , by undisclosed value.

The executive recalled that Pan had already been studying the creation of an e-commerce marketplace coupled with the financial service. “We were working on a big partnership, and the teams knew each other. We identified a greater opportunity through the combination of businesses”, he added.

With the deal, both intend to complement the offer of services to 12.4 million Pan customers and 22 million monthly users of Mosaico’s platforms.

Although the deal was well received by the market, the expense generated by the movement made Pan’s shares drop 10.63%, closing at R$ 15.47. On a negative day for the Ibovespa – the main index of the B3, the Brazilian stock exchange -, all retailers suffered strong falls due to high expectations of the Selic, the Brazilian basic interest rate. Mosaico, in turn, appreciated 5.55%, to R$ 13.32.

In a report on the business, XP Investimentos said that it sees as the main benefit for Mosaico the opportunity to cross-sell with Banco Pan’s customer base, as it will direct its customers to platform sites.

“The move reinforces Mosaico’s financial offer, an arm that we see as very strategic for companies linked to the retail sector,” said analysts Danniela Eiger, Gustavo Senday and Thiago Suedt, from XP.

From Banco Pan’s point of view, analysts point out that the acquisition accelerates the marketplace strategy, adds a robust technology team, in addition to accessing Mosaico’s customer base offering products such as credit and insurance.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

