This can’t be true! The exclamation involves thoughts, though one is basically used to quite a bit from this building web site. The brand new airport for Berlin and Brandenburg BER is threatened with chapter – simply now, when it may possibly lastly go into operation on October 31, 2020.

1 / 4 of a century after the political basis stone was laid in 1996, nearly a decade after the scandalous crash in 2012. And though Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, as boss, has cleared up one drawback after the opposite – TÜV, acceptance, trial operation. Nonetheless, the close to pleased finish is now accompanied by dangerous information concerning the monetary debacle.

The present impression: If the taxpayer doesn’t instantly switch 300 million euros, the Berlin, Brandenburg and Federal Airport Firm (FBB) could be bancrupt in October. Corona sufferer BER?

The pandemic is guilty, particularly that, in keeping with the official narrative. The federal authorities additionally justifies the truth that the finances committee of the Bundestag ought to now wave cash by way of in a short time for the FBB, though there is no such thing as a help okay from Brussels. And it’s true that the droop in world air visitors can be tearing deep holes within the coffers of Berlin airports.

Nonetheless, that is solely half the reality and an embellished one, as is so typically the case with this scandalous constructing in Schönefeld, by which the billions silted up. So now one other 300 million euros for 2020 alone? That will be three quarters of the annual turnover, though the FBB receives short-time work allowance. After which the following half billion in 2021?

Even the sums are incomprehensible. Regular firms can solely dream of such a totally complete reimbursement in Corona instances. By the way in which: In the event that they had been already in monetary difficulties, the state would not pay. And the airport firm was already a restructuring case earlier than the corona disaster. Extremely in deficit, indebted to the restrict, particularly after the costly mismanagement since 2012.

A technique or one other, the oath of disclosure is due with the opening of BER. With out Corona it might most likely have meant: FBB delivered and the capital area lastly had a brand new airport, which sadly price greater than two airports, however the taxpayer would nonetheless need to switch just a few extra years. At the very least one billion by 2024. Now, with Corona, that exponentiates itself, all boundaries are being blown, Chief Overseer Rainer Bretschneider not too long ago conceded the objective of black zero for 2024.

Governments of Berlin and Brandenburg have to scrub the desk

A horror with out finish? Is there nothing left for parliaments however the standing order to approve additional billions, now for the opened BER, whereas the general public budgets are reaching their restrict, cash is lacking in every single place?

No! It’s overdue that the airport and its homeowners, i.e. the governments of Berlin and Brandenburg and the federal authorities, clear the desk as to how the scenario actually is, in contrast to in Brandenburg 2019, this time no matter elections, in Berlin and within the federal authorities.

As the present considerations already present, Brussels is not going to merely wave by way of additional help for BER. Both method, there might be no extra taboos. Out of sheer necessity, every thing must be checked, whether or not the entry of an investor, i.e. a partial privatization, a waiver of reimbursement of the shareholder mortgage within the billions, even an orderly insolvency. None of this have to be true. However it’s.