Blackburn

When it comes to scams, it’s all over the world. In this case the story comes from the United Kingdom, in particular from a pub in Blackburn, Lancashire. A couple who arrived at Mr Tom Croft’s Observatory Pub thought they could avoid paying the bill after their meal by using an evergreen trick: putting hair on one of the plates and pretending it was staff. In the images recorded by the surveillance cameras pointed at the table, the couple can be seen conversing for a few seconds. The woman approaches her partner explaining her intentions, the man seems to agree and so with a circumspect attitude he tears out some of his hair to put it on the almost empty plate of his “accomplice”. The owner of the pub, completely unaware of the scam, was forced to refund the meal after the lady, who entered the party, raised a fuss with the staff by pointing out her hair.

Mr Tom Croft, to try to understand what had happened, subsequently reviewed the recorded images of the cameras and discovered the deception. The video of the scam is now in plain sight on the Observatory Pub’s Facebook page accompanied by this comment: “Warning to other businesses. It’s not something we like to do, but this industry is already difficult enough without people like these sabotaging their own food to ask for refunds at our expense. We hope this will prevent other businesses from suffering at the hands of these two crooks. The footage clearly shows her tearing her hair out of her head and putting it on his plate, to complain and ask for a refund. They arrived at our car park in a vehicle with a visible license plate. If they enter your premises, be vigilant. There are no words to describe people like these. Obviously, if you recognize yourself in this video, you won’t come back to our place.”



00:47