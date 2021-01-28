D.According to a media report, the Lower Saxony state government has developed a plan to relax the corona restrictions – but only as a rough guideline and in the event that the number of infections continues to fall. The plan ranges from level 1 (low infection rate), where almost everything is possible again, to level 6 (escalating infection rate), in which almost nothing works, as the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” reports.

Public and private get-togethers without personal restrictions, distance and masks would therefore only be possible again if the number of new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week – i.e. the so-called 7-day incidence – is below ten.

The Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) has meanwhile demanded uniform rules for easing the corona lockdown: “I believe that it is important that we in Germany agree on the same” if-then rules “”, she said to the editorial network Germany. “We need an agreement about the incidence corridors in which certain areas can be relaxed or must be tightened again.” A future plan that gives families, the economy and culture perspectives is “absolutely necessary”.

Woidke urges caution

Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) was more cautious. He demanded that the scenarios for relaxation should not be based solely on the number of new infections. “The incidence value is an important measure – but not the only one. We also have to keep an eye on other aspects, such as the spread of the mutations and the workload in the intensive care units, ”said the SPD politician. School and daycare centers should be at the forefront when it comes to easing.

According to the report, the country does not want to make a final decision on how to proceed until after the next round of prime ministers with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) in early February.

Hairdressers come to schools and daycare centers

In view of the drop in the number of coronavirus infections in Germany over the past few weeks, the hairdressing trade and the fitness industry are calling for clear prospects for reopening their businesses. “In the first stage, daycare centers and schools should reopen. In the next stage, the hairdressers should be able to reopen, ”said the President of the Central Association of the German Hairdressing Trade, Harald Esser, to the newspapers of the Funke media group.

As a prerequisite, Esser stated that the seven-day incidence was below 50 and that the number of reproductions was also stable below the critical level of 1.0. In order to protect against infection in hairdressing salons, Esser advocated that employees and customers should be obliged to wear medical masks.

Fitness facilities association warns of lifestyle diseases

The President of the Employers’ Association of German Fitness and Health Systems, Birgit Schwarze, called for a step-by-step plan in the Funke-Blätter for the reopening of the companies in her branch. As soon as the situation eases, politicians must “come up with a strategy for gradual easing”.

Last year, the fitness studios developed comprehensive hygiene concepts that “worked well”, emphasized Schwarze. Many companies are now threatened with ruin after they first invested in hygiene measures, then had to close “and now not receive the promised aid payments,” she criticized.

Schwarze also underlined that the closure of training facilities was having a massive impact on the health of the population. “For many, the pandemic means: home office, sofa, fast food. That is the start of lifestyle diseases. ”A lack of exercise also has consequences for mental health. It is a “fatal development” that politicians underestimate.

However, the association of towns and municipalities warned against drawing the wrong conclusions from the falling corona infection numbers. Relaxation should only be provided if “the number of health authorities with low incidences continues to increase significantly and leads to a nationwide development,” said chief executive Gerd Landsberg the Funke newspapers. So far, of 412 health department districts, fewer than 30 have achieved a seven-day incidence of less than 50.

First of all, daycare centers and elementary schools would have to “carefully get opening perspectives again, while observing the hygiene regulations,” said Landsberg. Even the retail sector, which has been leading to empty inner cities for months and which has not been able to take advantage of the Christmas business that is so important to it, could then slowly start up again in a next step. The same could apply to the hairdressers.