Led by Oscar Parrilli, senators of the ruling party presented on Wednesday two projects to limit interest rates for late payments both public services and credit cards, prepaid medicine, private education institutions and insurance companies.

Both initiatives suggest that the default interest rate that must be applied by both the distribution companies of essential public services such as the Banking Entities, the credit card companies, the prepaid medicine companies, the private education institutions at all levels and the insurance companies of any category in “No case may exceed the passive rate for deposits at thirty days (30 days) of the Banco de la Nación Argentina”.

They will seek to debate it in committees in the coming weeks.

“Taking the value of the rate that is currently at 35%, and according to current regulations, public service distribution companies can apply an interest rate for default of up to 55.5%, which is extremely abusive against the current damaged reality. Even more so considering that some companies violate the regulations by applying rates of up to 150% above the BNA passive rate, as well as penalties of 5% or 3% daily or monthly imposed by certain monopolistic mobile phone companies “, stated the legislator, right hand of Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

In turn, the text states that “no type of extra charges may be charged for administrative expenses, punitive interest or any other concept.”

It also stipulates that the first due date of the invoices may not be earlier than the 10th of each month.

On the other hand, the project seeks to average the costs of essential services tickets. The project indicates that the monthly rates should be adapted “to an annual average” to “alleviate” the peaks in gas consumption in winter or electricity in hot periods. “In order to alleviate these imbalances Provider companies must adjust their monthly billing so that they are similar throughout the year without prejudice to the fluctuations in consumption and without any type of surcharge and / or interest “, sentence.

The presentation comes hours after the Senate ruled on the bill that grants discounts of between 30% and 50% to localities classified as “cold areas” of the country, which will be voted on next week.

“The disproportionate rate increases authorized by the management of Juntos por el Cambio to the detriment of consumers, who had to allocate large portions of their income to paying for services to avoid cuts, and even to financing bills with usurious interest rates and in violation of current regulations ”, declared Parrilli.

The projects are also signed by the senators of the Frente de Todos, María de los Angeles Sacnun, Carlos Caserio, Anabel Fernández Sagasti, José Neder, Alfredo Luenzo, Ana Claudia Almirón, Nancy González and Ana Ianni.