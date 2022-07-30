The headline can be somewhat aggressive but it is necessary to clarify a concept on which the content of the article is going to revolve: FC Barcelona has the best squad in the world, but not the best starting eleven, that is to say, it has players of immense quality in all the lines both on the pitch and on the bench, and there is surely no team on the world scene that can double their positions with so many guarantees, but there are teams, such as Real Madrid or Manchester City, for example, They have a somewhat more forceful starting eleven.
Once we have clarified this concept, we move on to analyze why at 90min we believe that Barça has the best squad on the planet.
In the first place we will talk about the defense: in defense, the culé team has gone from having serious doubts with their pair of central defenders to having five central defenders who could be starters in practically any team in the world, such as Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araújo, Jules Koundé, Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia. On the right side, in addition to being close to signing César Azpilicueta, they can also use Ronald Araújo in an emergency.
The midfield is very similar to last year. Franck Kessié has joined and efforts are being made to sell Frenkie de Jong. Gavi’s step forward in recent months, as well as Pedri’s confirmation as one of the best footballers in the world, allow Barça to offer a midfield full of magic and creativity.
The main dish for the end: the front. To give you an idea of the importance of this transfer market in this demarcation, we are going to use the figure of Ferran. Last January, Barça had to sign Ferran Torres to save the season, and as a result of these new signings as well as the recovery from injuries of players like Ansu Fati or Ousmane Dembélé, the former Manchester City player would become the fifth or sixth option for your coach. The incorporation of players like Robert Lewandowski or Raphinha allow the culé team to make an extraordinary leap in quality.
