And that is of course what you want when you buy an M5.

Hybrid used to be a dirty word for petrolheads, but today as a petrolhead you have to be happy with hybrids. Why? This ensures that manufacturers can still supply powerful engines in cars. Thanks to hybrid technology, the Revuelto, for example, still has a naturally aspirated V12.

And so it is necessary BMW cannot yet be downsized with the new M5. It will still have a big V8, but in combination with an electric motor. It will of course be a heavy device, but hey, at least you still have a V8.

Now one hybrid is not the same as another hybrid. In some PHEVs, the electric motor is purely there to boost performance, not to drive completely electrically. The new C63, for example, has an electric range of exactly 13 kilometers.

However, with the new M5 you can drive to work completely electrically. BMW boss Oliver Zipse revealed the range of the M5 during the press conference last Thursday: you can drive more than 70 km completely electrically.

On the one hand, that is of course not what you buy an M5 for. On the other hand: it does make the M5 a lot more interesting as a daily. You can drive very economically and let the V8 roar at any time. Not so crazy after all, such a hybrid…

Funnily enough, the range was the only number Zipse mentioned with the M5, as if that's the most important thing. We will have to wait a little longer for the figures that really matter. We haven't been given a date for the unveiling yet, all we know is that the new M5 will go into production in July.

Photos: dhe new M5 at the 'Ringspotted by @spotcrewda

This article With the new M5 you can drive to work completely electrically first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#drive #work #completely #electrically