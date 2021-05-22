With the new Decree of Necessity and Urgency, the Government intends to reissue -with the help of the jurisdictions- the effectiveness of the controls carried out during the first phase of the 2020 quarantine. “The effective measures are those that are fulfilled and controlled. The control of the measures and the protocols are outside the competence of the Government. That’s why we need a full commitment from all local governments”Insisted some of the President’s main collaborators. “We want control from last year to return. Take care that the measures and protocols are complied with ”, added the same official sources.

As in 2020, the checkpoints of the federal forces will play a leading role. This was established at the meeting of the Security Council, led by the national minister Sabina Frederic with her peers from all over the country. Eleven thousand five hundred members of the Federal Forces will be deployed in the AMBA. The control measures include more than 65 fixed, dynamic and random controls, which will be carried out 24 hours a day, in 31 districts of the Province.

In the Executive they once again emphasized the responsibility of the provincial governments for restrictions to be met. During the last two months, the mood of the Casa Rosada with the governors increased due to the scarce supervision of the governors, who this time yielded en masse to the mandate of Alberto Fernández.

The City, for its part, proposed close 71 of the 127 entrances and exits between Province and Capital. As in 2020, the fast lanes will return for strategic personnel.

The Ministry of Security initiated rounds of dialogue with the Courts and Prosecutors on duty, which must act in the event of possible breaches of the DNU, and recalled the use of telephone line 134 so that citizens can report irregularities.

Unlike last year, sports and leisure outings will be allowed individual character, like running or cycling.

The construction activity will be finally forbidden during the days of confinement. In the Capital they maintained the expectation of being able to enable certain instances for this activity. “Private construction is not allowed under any point of view,” they insisted on Nación.

In the morning, in a meeting between the chiefs of the Nation, Province and City cabinet and those responsible for the Security area of ​​each district – an occasion that served for Sergio Berni and Sabina Frederic to return to sit at the same table – it was established that non-essential workers may not transit between the Federal Capital and the Province of Buenos Aires to attend their jobs.

Domestic workers they will not be considered essential workers either. The national, Buenos Aires and City authorities intend to reduce the flow between the two jurisdictions.

The strict closure decreed by the President It will not have the scope requested by the committee of infectious disease specialists that advises it. The economy orders. “The experts asked us, at least, close 21 days, but we also know in which country we live, the social and economic urgencies that we have. That’s why it seemed to us that this was a good way to gauge the different needs”, They added in the Government on the final spirit of the new DNU.

The Deputy Chief of Cabinet Cecilia Todesca He reiterated that the REPRO registration will be established on Monday through the AFIP website. It will represent an increase in the complementary salary from $ 18 thousand to $ 22 thousand. Employer contributions will also continue to be reduced for the same sector until the end of the year. The gastronomic ones were joined by the monotributistas linked to the trade.

In the Executive they defended the decision not to reinstall the IFE, like last year. “Between the Alimentar Card, Progresar, Empower Work and the expansion of the AUH, we were able to reach millions of people with sustained income over time with greater resources, unlike the IFE,” they said.