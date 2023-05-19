This article is a part of the weekly Technology newsletter, which is sent out every Friday. If you want to sign up to receive it in its entirety, with similar themes, but more varied and brief, You can do it at this link.

“Of course, with the most handsome boy, come on,” replied the president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. He tiktoker Mario Agui had asked him to record a video to post on networks dancing to his new electoral song, Desire. And the president of the Community of Madrid accepted immediately. Mario Agui, from Madrid and 20 years old, is an intern at a production company and coincided with Ayuso last week in an interview that she did at Puerta del Sol for the media is daily. He placed the mobile resting on a bottle of water on the table and Ayuso told him: “Ah, you already know it.” He put on the song, looked at politics, they danced lightly for a few seconds and they already had the ideal electoral video for 2023.

“At that time, I had not seen videos with the song,” says Mario Agui, who had “200-odd followers” ​​on TikTok. “I uploaded it because of the jokes, but it already has three million views. I have appeared in newspapers… it has gotten a bit out of hand”, adds Agui. Now he has 5,500 followers, and it is possible that his clip promoted the furor for that tune: more than 11,000 videos have been created, and between all of them they have several tens of millions of views. Who was the creator of that hit song? It is another mystery: “It has been a job of the president’s cabinet,” say PP sources in Madrid.

Not all the videos recorded with that audio are in favor of, or against, the PP and its president. Many are not even about politics. EL PAÍS has spoken with a handful of tiktokers that they have used it without any political connotation, beyond joking about “wanting” exams or vacations, even without knowing its political origin. On TikTok, when an audio becomes a trend, making a video with it helps to make it go viral. That’s reason enough to contribute.

Mario Agui says that he has not charged anything for the video: “I have not seen a penny, but it does favor me. I had planned to have my teeth whitened and now it will be free because a company wants to do a collaboration. Not cash, but through other things,” he says. New jobs can also come out, even from other politicians: “Next week I still have to go record with another president. This time they have called me to do it. They have told me that I cannot say anything, but it is close, ”he says. If he comes to fruition, he will be a politician from Madrid, but he is running for another election.

The tricks with the audio

TikTok does not allow political account announcements. Sources from the platform explain that as long as there are no payments, political speech falls within freedom of expression. Even if there were private agreements between influencers and matches, the platform does not feel responsible. In the Madrid PP they say that nobody has paid influencers to make the song go viral. In conversations between this newspaper and various agencies, no one acknowledges having been charged.

Success has something inexplicable, like most virals. “There is no explanation,” says Mario Agui. “The only thing that occurs to me for my video is that I did the appearance with her. It was surreal. We recorded it and it’s gone. Then the party wrote to my company saying that they found it very funny, that they should pass it on unedited, that they wanted it for themselves”, affirms the tiktoker.

Aitana Soriano, a Tiktok star with 872,000 followers, had already uploaded the meme for the first time from the Dallas airport, on her way to the Coachella festival: “It’s what a piece of meme, hahaha,” she wrote at the bottom of the video. Soriano posted the video on April 21, in the run-up to the campaign. He took the audio not from the official PP account, but from another apparently linked but without the party logo: named María, with 1,300 followers and full of videos in favor of Ayuso. That pre-campaign trick could have allowed the PP to viralize a slogan before the legal period, so that it would explode now, just in time for the elections. Only with the audio uploaded by María’s secondary account, 6,000 videos have been recorded.

“Our version was ‘the desire to leave Dallas,’” says Alba Rodilla, Soriano’s representative. “Later, Aitana has done many more tiktoks with that audio, which have been very viral. They have also criticized her for assuming that she is from the right without knowing her, but it is something that is taken with humor and to which it does not give importance. In the end, it’s a meme like any other that resonates a lot on TikTok,” she says.

Something similar happened with Nuria Pajares, who lives in Salou (Tarragona), and has 2.4 million followers: “I thought they hadn’t noticed where the audio came from, they are influencers Catalans and although Ayuso has a national impact, it is not the same. But I went to ask him,” says Myriam Pascual, representative of Pajares. “He told me that it was for his daughter’s birthday and because of the ‘desire’, but that he saw the audio that was from the PP and he was very amused because his father’s name is ‘Pepe’ and that they are always with ‘Pepe’ Haystacks’. He was amused and wanted to give it that hype, ”she adds.

What does all this mean for the political dance?

In traditional political communication, this deployment would be a complete success: “First, because it generates notoriety. While they talk about you, they don’t talk about the rest,” says Xavier Peytibí, political communication consultant at Ideograma. “And second, because it reaches non-politicized audiences. Especially young people who now know about this music, whether for humor or not, but the message and the song reach a lot of people”. Despite these successes, the translation into votes is not guaranteed: “It does not usually have an electoral effect, especially since young people tend to vote less, but it can generate a halo of sympathy,” he adds.

But to understand this emergence of TikTok in politics, you have to go further and understand how the youngest use the platform: “This generation appropriates things from others to broadcast their message,” says Iago Moreno, sociologist and specialist in digital strategy . “Is this a calculated operation by the PP to use the new codes? We will probably never know. But we do know two things: one, it will be repeated more times than there are messages that are easily replicable; and two, the PP has done good management of TikTok’s resources. Any audio undergoes the same process as that of Ayuso. His strategy is for a generation accustomed to expressing themselves with many layers of irony, where you no longer know if they support you or criticize you or what each new video means”, adds Moreno.

In the last Brazilian generals, Lula and Bolsonaro had songs and dances that represented them. On TikTok they were repeated. “Campaign songs, even if they are surreal and lyrically poor, have to be replicated on TikTok. The music industry already structures its works based on Spotify and the networks. They think about how to translate the phonemic to TikTok”, says Moreno. The finger snapping in the original video serves that purpose. “The normal thing outside of Spain is to do playback of a politician’s speech to express support or, if not, to criticize him. He always said that this was going to happen: Ayuso has done it for the first time. In this country, politicians are little to dance. Until today, ”he adds.

It is a phenomenon difficult to understand from other generations. It is not difficult to find creators who did not know anything about the origin of the song: “I have to be honest, I did not know that the sound was from a game”, says Carla Dimitrova, from @wellbeingcarla, with 270,000 followers. “I thought they were the typical audios that go viral. I only used it because I thought it was funny and I had seen videos like what I had uploaded, so I decided to upload one too.

Indifference to the political facet is common among users asked: “I have used it in a humorous tone,” says Eben Villalba, tiktoker With more than half a million followers. “I agree with many of the users who are using it. We have given it a double meaning, beyond the political campaign to which it belongs, by the word ‘You win’, which we use to refer to things we want, but seem difficult to achieve ”, he adds. “I don’t think that the people who use this audio understand politics exactly,” explains Paula Correcher, “nor do we use it to publicize on purpose. We make audio visible in a comical way.”

There is no shortage of those who see all this as a problem that should not be played with. He tiktoker Jorge García, with more than 73,000 followers on his @jota_studio account, argues: “I understood that a large part of the users who laughed at the meme was because they treated it as such. They had taken it out of context and in an election they would not vote for this party because they prefer to vote for whoever takes them into account as people. But many other people were not only unaware, but also faithfully supported the PP despite not being heterosexual. Even Ayuso herself made a TikTok with a gay and effeminate boy using the audio. It is something that she would use to describe homonationalism in images. I don’t find it funny to joke with someone who doesn’t protect me or doesn’t respect me.”

