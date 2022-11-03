Usually when a car brand invites an artist to paint a car, they leave it at one copy. The car may then be in the museum or it will be auctioned, often for a good cause. At BMW, they do things a little differently. The crazy BMW M2 Futura 2000 went into (limited) production and BMW has built 99 copies of this 8 series by Jeff Koons.

Jeff Koons is an artist you know, for example, for his images that resemble balloon figures. He also previously designed the BMW M3 GT2, one of the coolest race cars ever built. This year the BMW ‘8 x Jeff Koons’ appeared, a rather exuberant version of the BMW M850i ​​Gran Coupé. We count a total of eleven colors on the outside alone.

The interior is a comic book

Inside, of course, the theme continues with “the colors of superheroes from the comic book universe.” So it’s no coincidence that it feels like you’re sitting on Spider-Man’s (or maybe Superman’s) lap. Two copies of the 8 X Jeff Koons have now surfaced in the Netherlands. And as is often the case with work by Koons, they are expensive.

The most expensive new BMW in the Netherlands

The first Koons cart is at Van Laarhoven in Eindhoven. They don’t want to reveal the price. The second copy is located in Renova in Tilburg. This dealer would like to see 405,211 euros for the art BMW. The normal starting price of an M850i ​​GC is around 185,000 euros.

With a price of more than four tons, the Koons-BMW is the most expensive new BMW in the Netherlands. According to the advertisement, the counter is only 54 kilometers away. You can spend more on a BMW in the Netherlands, but then you shop for older models such as the M1 and Z8. What do you think – a good investment?