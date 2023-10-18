Over the past years, the UAE has become the most prominent destination with the largest number of unique tourist attractions in the world after it secured its place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

As the fourth edition of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign approaches, 7 tourist attractions are highlighted that tourists looking for an exceptional entertainment experience will only find in the UAE.

– Formula Rossa

Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest roller coaster, offers adventure lovers an extremely exciting experience as they experience the feeling of accelerating to 100 km/h in less than two seconds and the excitement of speeding up to 240 km/h.

This record-breaking game is one of the best exciting gaming areas in the Ferrari-branded entertainment city located in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The height of the “Formula Rossa” roller coaster is 52 meters, and it relies on a maximum gravitational force of 4.8 during operation. For this reason, the rider feels the highest acceleration force during the experience when driving upwards at high speeds and a sharp, high-acceleration descent.

– Dubai frame

The “Dubai Frame” is one of the most important cultural and entertainment landmarks in the country and a prominent edifice that frames charming scenes and views of the ancient and modern city of Dubai within one frame, forming a bridge linking the emirate’s ancient past with its prosperous present.

The Dubai Frame features panoramic views of the entire city from a height of 150 meters and tells its story over time, since its founding, through the success stories crowned by its ambitious plans to achieve a prosperous future.

The Dubai Frame has won many international awards, such as the Excellence Award from the Fourth Theme Parks Forum – 2018, the Best Performance of the Year Award – Aspire Summit – 2018, and the Largest Frame in the World – Guinness World Records – 2019.

– Warner Brothers Abu Dhabi

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi has written a new chapter in the history of the entertainment industry since its opening on Yas Island in July 2018, and has formed the ideal destination for friends and families to enjoy the exceptional entertainment experience it provides in six immersive entertainment zones that include 29 rides and entertainment facilities in addition to unique live entertainment shows.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, which was classified as the largest indoor theme park ever in the Guinness Book of World Records, was able to win dozens of awards and honors from prestigious institutions, including the Park World International Awards for Excellence, the World Travel Awards, the Theme Park Insider Awards, “Time” magazine, and the Orient Council Awards. Middle and North Africa Entertainment and Tourist Attractions “MENALAC”.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi also set two Guinness World Records, one for the largest gathering of people dressed as Super Heroes as part of the celebration of Batman’s 80th anniversary, and the second for the largest indoor theme park in the world.

– Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai is considered a contemporary architectural miracle. It is the tallest building in the world with a height of more than 828 metres. The tower also has the highest outdoor observation platform in the world.

The tower provides a charming view of a number of Dubai’s most famous tourist attractions, such as the Dubai Dancing Fountain, the Dubai Mall, and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.

The tower has become the most famous and important tourist destination and a daily destination for tourists coming from outside the country to visit its famous balcony or to enjoy the most beautiful paintings and colors that the tower reflects every night, which change and change with the change of days and occasions.

– Jebel Jais Flight

The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has set a distinguished record in the Guinness Book of World Records, with the launch of one of the most important adventure tourism attractions, “Jebel Jais Flight: The Longest Zipline in the World,” which is a great addition to its list of diverse tourist facilities.

The Jebel Jais Flight Route extends over a length of 2.83 kilometers, at an altitude of 1,680 meters above sea level, and people can travel on it at speeds of up to 150 kilometers per hour.

– Ain Dubai

Ain Dubai, the largest amusement wheel in the world, offers more than 19 unique and customizable experiences, such as enjoying the sunset, eating meals while enjoying the most beautiful view of the magical Dubai skyline, and distinctive celebration experiences, in addition to benefiting from event offers and customized packages designed for companies, and all… This is amidst the wonderful atmosphere and stunning views of the Dubai skyline and the Arabian Gulf.

The Ain Dubai Wheel includes air-conditioned and safe cabins divided into three categories: viewing cabins, family and friends experience cabins, and private cabins. All of these cabins provide various entertainment experiences with a full spin round lasting approximately 38 minutes or two rounds lasting approximately 76 minutes.

– Deep Dive Dubai

Last July, Deep Dive Dubai, the most unique diving experience destination in the world, celebrated its two-year anniversary.

“Deep Dive Dubai” was designed in the shape of a giant oyster to celebrate the pearl diving profession, and is an ideal choice for those looking to experience free diving and scuba diving at levels appropriate to their abilities.

The Deep Dive Dubai basin is 60 meters deep and has a capacity of 14 million liters of fresh water. The size is equal to 6 Olympic swimming pools, thus joining the Guinness Book of World Records. Deep Dive Dubai also contains two vital underwater environments with a dry room at a depth of 6 and 21 metres, and is equipped with 56 cameras covering all its corners, in addition to advanced sound systems. And expressive lighting.