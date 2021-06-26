The arrival of José Juan Macías to Getafe in Spain has raised a lot of expectations, especially on the side of the Flock, since, with his departure to football in Europe, within Chivas they have two options: to bet on a forward that they have as César Huerta and Oribe Peralta or look for another forward to replace JJ Macías.
According to various newspaper reports, Chivas would opt for the second option and with the 6 million dollars that they will receive for the Macías loan, the flock would go for a new striker and this would come from Santos Laguna, where there are three footballers who draw the attention of the Guadalajara team.
There are three forwards that interest in Chivas and would arrive from Santos Laguna: Eduardo Aguirre, Alberto Ocejo and Santiago Muñoz, players who are in the sights of Ricardo Peláez, but it is known that his signing would not be easy at all since their three forwards are highly regarded in the Comarca Lagunera team.
Remember that Chivas still owes money to Santos Laguna for the purchase of Uriel Antuna, another detail that would complicate a new negotiation between both directives for the next tournament where the flock could well bet on the forwards they have at home.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Barovero, Bareiro, Macías, Vigón and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Giovani, Aguirre, Paulinho, Duvan and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Stove Football is with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Romo, Mellado, Ibarra, Fabián and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Chivas already has the replacement of José Juan Macías for the Apertura 2021
According to the newspaper Récord, in Chivas they do not plan to go for another forward after the loss of Macías and would stay with Oribe Peralta as his replacement
Leave a Reply