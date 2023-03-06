The only South American among the 14 countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Paraguay goes to the polls on April 30 with this issue and, consequently, its relationship with China among the central issues of the election that will define its new president.

The two candidates leading in the polls, Santiago Peña of the conservative Partido Colorado and Efraín Alegre of the center-left Partido Liberal Radical Autêntico, preach closer trade ties with China, but disagree on what price this should be done.

Alegre promises to break relations with Taipei and establish them with Beijing. “Paraguay must have relations with China,” he said in a recent interview. “Our interests in the livestock and grain sectors are taking a big hit. We maintain this critical stance on relations with Taiwan because we don’t think we get enough return from that relationship.”

Pena, in an interview with Reuters, said that there will be “no change in that sense” if elected. “I will defend the historic relationship with Taiwan,” he assured.

In a meeting with businessmen, the candidate from the Colorado Party explained that, despite this position, he will try to increase exports to China if he wins at the polls.

“I believe that Paraguay must maintain a diplomatic relationship with Taiwan, but I also firmly believe that we have to have a political and economic strategy on the part of the public and private sectors on how to approach the Asian giant [China]so that Paraguay has greater trade relations and balances a trade balance that today is clearly in deficit, in which China is our main supplier, but it is not our main market, where we take our products”, he justified.

It remains to be seen how Peña, who has led most of the polls, intends to do this, as Beijing tends to speed up business and make investments in exchange for political positions. In recent years, Panama, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua have cut diplomatic ties with Taipei following Chinese pressure.

Paraguay has recognized Taiwan diplomatically since 1957. China considers the island, administered separately since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, as part of its territory and plans to incorporate it.

Alegre, 60 years old, is a lawyer and is in his third presidential candidacy. He was Paraguay’s Minister of Public Works and Communications between 2008 and 2011, under the leftist Fernando Lugo.

Peña, 44, is an economist. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Paraguay and was Finance Minister between 2015 and 2017, in the government of Horácio Cartes, who is the young candidate’s political godfather and who was sanctioned by the United States for corruption.

Alegre will have the difficult task of taking the Colorado Party out of government, the legend of the current president, Mario Abdo Benítez, and which since 1948 has only stopped occupying the Paraguayan presidency during the governments of Lugo (2008-2012) and Federico Franco (2012-2013 ).

Lugo’s mandate was marked by scandals, when he recognized that he had had children with different women when he was still a bishop, and ended in impeachment, for the accusation of responsibility in a confrontation between police and peasants during the repossession of a farm in the district of Curuguaty , which left dozens dead and injured.

In Taiwan, Benítez pinned Alegre

In 2021, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu accused China of engaging in “vaccine diplomacy” with Paraguay.

“The Chinese government was very insistent that if the government of Paraguay is willing to break diplomatic relations with Taiwan, they can obtain a few million doses of vaccines. [contra a Covid-19] from China,” he denounced. Beijing has denied the allegations.

Last month, on an official visit to Taiwan, Benítez stated that relations with Taipei are maintained.

“In the face of continuous threats and the tense situation, the people of Taiwan have not abandoned their determination for peace and continue to play the role of a beacon of democracy in the region,” said the Paraguayan president, who took advantage of the visit to pinpoint Alegre.

“It will be a historic mistake if the next president does not make a serious and responsible assessment of the historic alliance that is already part of our common culture today,” said Benítez. “I think it is better for my country to continue to deepen these bonds of friendship. Any leader proposing a change [nessa relação] it would be an incompetent politician, it would be something that would definitely harm our countries’ possibility of prosperity.”