After months of internal noise due to the leadership of the party, the Buenos Aires PJ held the Congress this Saturday that enables it to form provincial alliances, elect proxies and reissue in 2021 the Frente de Todos with which it swept the country’s main electoral district in 2019 .

Beyond the formalities, the institutional act, which combined presence and a zoom, in which 800 leaders participated, produced a strong postcard of unity, although there were nuanced nuances. The faces were seen again, even if it was behind a computer, Maximum Kirchner and the mayor of Esteban Echeverría Fernando Gray, current vice supporter, who judicially resists the landing of the leader of La Cámpora in the party, a detail that for now will be formalized in December. The mayor passed several bills.

Gray last week denounced that Social Development camper officials discriminated against his municipality in the food delivery. This time during his 11-minute speech he again pointed against Máximo Kirchner. “The Organic Charter of the Party must be strictly respected. Our Organic Charter is law and the vote of the affiliates and affiliates is sacred (…) there is no place for impositions and arrogance, ”said the mayor, annoyed by the advance request that La Cámpora promoted for the PJ Council to resign. and advance the election of the authorities.

In the surroundings of the mayor there was anger at the request of the congressional authorities not to extend beyond 5 minutes. They noted that in the long speech of the president of the interblock of the FdT in Diputados, after Axel Kicillof, there were no allusions to Juan and Eva Perón since several participants of the congress did not stay until the end of the zoom. “I’m not going to let myself run, either on the phone or on Twitter,” said Gray, who also recalled that he had never competed outside the PJ, as Kirchnerism did in 2017.

Maximum Kirchner He did not respond directly to Gray’s questions, but seemed to be alluding to the only dissonant voice in Congress. “Egos in politics in my opinion are a very heavy backpack that bends your back and leaves you on your knees,” he said. In their environment they pointed out that it was a message for the entire ruling party.

The leader of La Cámpora focused his criticism on Mauricio Macri and on the loan with the IMF, which will be 3 years old in a few days. He highlighted the vice president, the work of the Government in the pandemic and the leaders who resigned positions of power in pursuit of victory in 2019. “They wanted to govern, they were prepared to do so, but they made themselves available for the triumph not of a political party but a concept, “he declared in a speech that contained the main axes of the campaign.

By zoom. More than 600 congressmen participated in the Buenos Aires PJ congress.

For the mayors and referents of La Cámpora who participated in the Congress, chaired by the mayor of La Matanza Fernando Espinoza placeholder image, Gray’s presence carries more weight than any statement. Another reference of the mayors, Leonardo Nardini, from Malvinas Argentinas, will become the president of the PJ electoral board and, almost certainly, the head of the Buenos Aires All Front, once the alliance is confirmed before the electoral Justice.

The face-to-face act at the national headquarters of the National PJ on Matheu Street served to capture a photograph that gives an account of the heterodox assembly of the ruling party. Were Maximum Kirchner, the lieutenant governor Veronica Magario, the truck driver Pablo Moyano, Espinoza, the mayor of Quilmes Mayra mendoza, from La Cámpora; and the still president of Buenos Aires Peronism and mayor of Merlo, Gustavo Menendez.

“We have a challenge this year: never again to neoliberalism, never again divided peronism“Said Mendoza, who also vindicated the leadership of Cristina Kirchner.

The proxies elected in the congress elected the proxies of the provincial party, who also reflect the pro-government army. It’s about the historical Jorge Landeau, Espinoza, Insaurralde, Menéndez and the camper Facundo Tignanelli.

