The deputy for Together for Change Luis Petri harshly criticized this Tuesday the government’s project to reform the Public Prosecutor’s Office because it represents a “disguised pardon for all” former Kirchner officials “investigated for corruption.”

“The obsession with Justice has been such that there were more judge and prosecutor appointments in 2020 than school days in all of 2020 and all of 20201. Look if there was not an obsession on the part of this Government when it comes to implementing and executing policies that advance against the independence of the Judicial Power or the Public Ministry “, compared the deputy of the Radical Civic Union of Mendoza.

Followed, he warned: “It would be more honest, instead of proposing the modification of the Public Ministry that you propose an amnesty law for all those who are being investigated for acts of corruption.”

“What they are looking for through the law of the Public Ministry is a disguised pardon for all and each of those who are being investigated in corruption cases, “he accused.

In this regard, Petri said that the objective of the ruling party is to achieve the “appointment of a prosecutor who ends up closing all the causes of corruption that have them as protagonists.”

The opposition deputy said that, if the changes are approved to designate the head of the Public Ministry, in the ruling party “They are guaranteed to have a prosecutor affiliated with the Justicialista PartyThey are guaranteed to have a prosecutor who comes from the ranks of La Cámpora or hard-line Kirchnerism because it will not be agreed with the opposition. ”

“In addition to that, a lock clause was guaranteed because to remove him they even increased the demands, contrary to what is believed, because they require two thirds of the members, not those present, of the Senate of the Nation. With which, easily it they appoint, but they quickly close the blind so that in no way, if he is obedient, he can be dismissed and, if he is not obedient, they quickly displace him, “he warned.

Petri made these statements in the framework of the plenary session of the Constitutional Affairs and Justice commissions, in which this Tuesday the Executive Power project that proposes the modification of the Public Prosecutor’s Office is debated, an initiative that the ruling Front of All aims to rule to allow your treatment on the premises.

Controversy over the quorum

At the beginning of the meeting, the interblock Together for Change, through deputy Ezequiel Fernández Langan, questioned the quorum of the meeting and the work methodology -with some legislators connected by zoom-, to which the ruling party Rodolfo Tailhade replied that it was valid because “this is what the regulation establishes.”

Meanwhile, the deputy of the Frente de Todos, Vanesa Siley, pointed out that “this opinion is crossed by a strong content in terms of gender perspective, as a result of the meeting that many prosecutors had with the minister (of Justice, Martín) Soria.

“The question of the appointment and the majorities, for the purposes of the appointment of the Procurator, to go from two thirds to the absolute majority is linked to the fact that the permanence in office will no longer be for life, and therefore no longer those majorities are required, established at the time by law and not by the Constitution, “he added.

For Together for Change, the vice president of the Constitutional Affairs commission, Gustavo Mena, set the position of that space: “We will absolutely reject this project that comes from the Senate, because we consider it openly contrary to the Constitution. “

“This is a debate that comes from the beginning of the Nation itself, which is whether to place the Public Ministry in the orbit of the Judicial Power or the Executive Power, which dissipated in the 1994 constitutional reform, placing it as an independent and autonomous body. , which are the characteristics that this project is not aware of, “he added.

