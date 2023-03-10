The national project to implement the “New Delta” in Egypt includes two projects. To expand the cultivation of strategic crops, which contributes to reducing the import bill, which was exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

A few days ago, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was briefed on the efforts to develop the necessary infrastructure, and to provide machines and equipment including modern irrigation methods, water stations and agricultural mechanization, for the national project for agricultural production and land reclamation in the New Delta.

The Egyptian President directed his government to “continue coordination between the concerned authorities and sectors, to complete the elements and components of this project, while continuing to use modern irrigation systems, within the framework of the state’s policy to rationalize water consumption and raise the efficiency of its management.”

This comes “in pursuit of the strategic goal of adding new areas of agricultural land, to develop agricultural economic resources, achieve food security and reduce the import gap, and establish new urban, agricultural and industrial communities that contribute to absorbing the population increase, adding more job opportunities and increasing income for citizens.”

artificial river

In turn, the Egyptian Minister of Irrigation, Hani Sweilem, revealed the mechanism for providing water for the new delta project, similar to the establishment of a new artificial river, by reusing agricultural drainage water in a safe way without wasting water, and redirecting and transporting it to agricultural places in the project.

Regarding the nature of the water transfer project, Sweilem said:

“It includes a single path to deliver water to the project with a length of 174 km, which is divided between open canals and covered pipes to preserve water from loss.”

“The path has 12 water stations to raise, and a large treatment plant in the “Al-Hamam” area, bringing the total flowing water with a capacity of 7.5 million cubic meters per day, making it the largest agricultural wastewater treatment plant in the world.

“The total cost of water transmission works for the new Delta project amounts to EGP 60 billion, including lifting and treatment stations and the construction of pipelines.”

“We are trying to save the amount of water needed to cultivate the lands in the new delta over the water consumed in the old delta.”

“Business is developing day by day at the Al-Hamam treatment plant, and it is expected that we will start experimental work in the coming days.”

Big challenge

For his part, Professor of Geology and Water Resources in Egypt, Abbas Sharqi, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia”:

“The New Delta Project is the latest national project for agriculture in Egypt, and its main objective is to fill a large part of the food gap in the country, but the area of ​​2.2 million acres needs a large amount of water, and this is a huge challenge for the government.”

“There is water management in unconventional ways, as the Al-Hamam plant is being established to treat agricultural wastewater, and it is the largest plant in the world to treat 2.5 billion cubic meters annually, and it is an essential part of the irrigation water needed for the project.”

“What looks like a new river has been constructed to supply the project with water, including laying new canals, water pipes, and many lifting stations, as the project is located in a low area of ​​more than 100 meters.”

In turn, the advisor to the Egyptian Minister of Agriculture, Saad Nassar, explained that the New Delta project “is not only an agricultural project, and its ultimate goal is to establish an integrated urban community from all regions, because citizens in Egypt live on 11 percent of the country’s total area.”

“The government aims to reach 25 percent to end overpopulation and preserve the environment,” he told Sky News Arabia.

Nassar also pointed out that “the New Delta project relies on groundwater mixed with agricultural wastewater after being treated, after establishing a giant plant to treat agricultural wastewater in the Hammam area, enough to cultivate this area.”

He emphasized that the project “aims to increase agricultural production, achieve a higher degree of food security, create job opportunities, increase exports, and substitute imports, while adopting modern methods of agriculture and irrigation.”