War, however you live, is made up of small and large rites. Gestures, actions, phrases, notes belong to the front line everyday life until they become categorical imperatives of survival. One of these accompanied us for part of the forty days of war in Ukraine, the harvest of the land. In the cemeteries or in the places of attacks and massacres, in the bunkers obtained from the basement of buildings reduced to skeleton, in the trenches of Kharkiv and in the outposts of the Donbass, in the theaters of the massacres around Kiev, the collection of the earth was a sort of purifying wash . As well as Pisky’s soldiers, with whom we spent Palm Sunday, wash their hands with earth before going out on a mission at night.

Not only that, it was the genesis of life, because with that land Salvatore Garzillo gave shape to his war stories, drawings, illustrations and instant sketches, packaged in the field and then perfected with colors taken from the earth. Getting to know him meant deepening another dimension of war reportage, of the opposite sign compared to modern high-tech trends, but undoubtedly of profound impact.

Mala Rohan, 22 kilometers east of Kharkiv, 5 streets and low houses that have been the battlefield of the two sides for weeks. The Russians had managed to conquer that piece of land that on the military map means a step from the second city of Ukraine but when I managed to cross the threshold, Putin’s army remained only corpses scattered among the dirt lanes. I meet a surviving family: all females, from 8 to 87 years old. Only one male, who escaped the army for his age. Their home is surrounded by bodies. The little girl sees everything.

“I remember always drawing but only in the last ten years has it become a necessity. More or less since I started doing the black tour in Milan, for Ansa. Every day I take notes on news cases and immediately afterwards, sometimes at the same time, I draw what I see in the same notebook. Whether at the police station or at the scene of a crime, whether it is a small detail on the floor or an investigator transfigured into an animal ”, Garzillo, a professional journalist who collaborates with national newspapers, tells La Stampa. Since then he has tasted the front he has started a path that has led him, as he himself explains with humility, to become a “war designer”. Aided by a marked multifaceted inclination (he is among the authors of the brand new La Mala series) he finds his most comfortable dimension in figurative art. “I only draw with a pen, because that way I can’t erase. If I’m wrong, suddenly I’m forced to find a solution that works – he says -. It is a constant exercise of attention, the same discipline that is needed for an agency launch ». Just like the photographer always has his camera around his neck and the reporter has a notebook in his hands, the news designer (more or less warlike) also has an endowment. “I often have a small pocket set of watercolors with me, otherwise I use anything as a dye. From the cherry of the croissant to the bottom of a cup of coffee. There are potential pigments everywhere, especially in the earth ». And the earth is the most interesting element of Garzillo’s graphic production.

«I started using it because at times it seemed to me that the drawing alone was not enough to describe a place. Last year, in Iraq, I brought some empty bottles with me to collect the soil that I would use on site. From the Al Nuri mosque to the Tikrit checkpoint. A way to take away a fragment of reality, to be sure it wasn’t just my fantasy ». In short, everything comes from the earth, and the war designator removes it from its natural contexts with the noble aim of giving it new form. A peculiarity that differentiates the news artist from the Neapolitan DNA, from other colleagues such as Richard Johnson, the illustrator of the Washington Post who travels with the soldiers and draws during the fighting. Or like so many heroic predecessors, embedding pioneers who followed soldiers in pitched battles when photography was still in its infancy.

It will barely weigh 30 kilos but it takes 3 people to put it in the black bag. The military hesitates for a moment, they don’t know how to take it. They take a breath, one looks the other way. He has a gun on her waist, he looks tough, but she can’t do it. She was a child, her slender body stretched out among dozens of adult corpses. At that point, next to the east entrance, we count 9 but in total there will be fifty. Someone dragged them there to a corner waiting for the van to take them away, others cut a large oilcloth to cover them. Feet, hands stick out. A woman has a clenched fist, she died clutching the house keys. She was at the Kramatorsk station to escape but she ended up on the ground with the keys to a house that she knows when she would see again. Ukraine is great roulette, if your number comes up you don’t win, you die.

«I’m not inspired by any particular colleague – Garzillo says -. Most draw from photographs, not from life. However, I follow many illustrators who have an approach to everyday drawing. As if they were visual reporters. One of my favorite authors is Dino Buzzati, the perfect synthesis of chronicler and illustrator: rigorous and visionary in both roles. He often had a quick and scratched stroke, like someone who has little time and has to score a quick note. But instead of words he also did it with figures. I understand very well ».