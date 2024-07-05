Lia Quartapelle, Filippo Sensi, Pietro Bussolati and Diego Castagno have written an instant book entitled The Fourth Way





The victory of the Labourites in the United Kingdom it is the victory of the reformist PD, of the Dem minority, and not of Elly Schlein.

The Democratic Foreign Minister Pepper Provenzano he says that the Labour exploit “demonstrates that even in a time of returning nationalism, the right can not only be contained, as we hope will happen on Sunday in France. But it can be defeated”.

The exponents of the reformist area of ​​the Democratic Party Lia Quartapelle, Filippo Sensi, Pietro Bussolati and Diego Castagno they wrote an instant book entitled The Fourth Way. Changed Labour, to delve deeper into the Starmer method. One thing is objective: the English Labour Party – writes Repubblica, taken from the website Dagosspia – is looked upon with greater sympathy in that left considered moderate, or Blairite, not by chance Matteo Renzi – who no longer defines himself as left-wing – was already celebrating yesterday morning as if he had won the British elections.

“The most interesting things for me — he reflects Fourth skin — they are the ambition to win the votes of others. In France they are trying to build a barrier against the far right, Labour has begun to ask itself how to convince the voters who did not vote for them and that is something that is no longer done”.

Second point: “Credibility on the foreign policy, Atlanticist and pro-Ukraine without uncertaintiesand a strong social agenda, with interventions from early twentieth-century socialists”. Third, “Starmer took the concerns of the electorate seriously, for example on immigration. I remember that the Miliband brothers did not want to talk about it, he listened and tried to give answers”.

Senses cites these factors: “Growth, wealth creation, security, fighting crime, the end of Corbynism and recovering the best of the season of Blair. A fourth way, less cool, but solid, aimed at the entire electorate, and not just the traditional bubbles of the left. A lesson for all progressives”. After that, Starmer, perhaps precisely because of his “pragmatic” approach, does not spark cross-party enthusiasm on the left. In the red-green world, for example, the old ousted leader Jeremy Corbyn still receives much appreciation.