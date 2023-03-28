Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s veteran prime minister, has announced that his much-criticized judiciary reform project will be postponed. After weeks of intense protests, the announcement comes just hours after a general strike and a day after the controversial resignation of the country’s defense minister. In an attempt to save his own skin, Netanyahu is pushing Israel to the edge of tension, at the risk of having sold his soul to the devil of extremism.

The reform of the Judiciary was explained here in our space on February 14th, in the column Netanyahu puts Israel on the way to an autocracy, a subject that was resumed at the beginning of March. In short, one cannot lose sight of the fact that Netanyahu’s discourse and proposed reform stem from his opportunism and his need to avoid formal accusations of corruption and influence peddling.

Since the elections, his only project is to guarantee his impunity. For this, he wants to submit the Judiciary to the control of the Executive, subject to interference. In his trajectory, he has the support of his party, Likud, which follows his whims and is interested in becoming the biggest political center in Israel. It also has the support of orthodox religious, who see in the Judiciary a focus of secularism in so-called “customs” guidelines.

Last Thursday, by the way, Netanyahu further increased his protection against the Judiciary, with the Knesset, the parliament, prohibiting the prime minister from being removed from office by judicial decision. By 61 votes, the minimum score, parliament decided that only health issues can remove a prime minister. At the celebration of the law, he repeated the speech that the judiciary is the one that “really governs” the country.

Ministry of Defense

In the circumstances of the vote, then Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of Likud criticized Netanyahu’s proposals for the judiciary. From the same party as Netanyahu, Gallant was dismissed on March 26. It is important to contextualize the reader that the position of Defense is the second most important of the government in Israel. The resignation generated widespread backlash against Netanyahu, who was accused of undermining national defense.

In recent weeks, there have even been several episodes in which reserve military personnel boycotted mandatory training, even elite military personnel, as pilots. Israel’s consul general in New York resigned and President Isaac Herzog requested that the reform be suspended “immediately”. On the other side of Gallant’s resignation was Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the far-right Kahanists.

Ben-Gvir claimed that Gallant was not “truly” right-wing and that if Netanyahu backtracked on judicial reform, he would pull his party out of the governing coalition. Ben-Gvir put a knife to Netanyahu’s neck at his most vulnerable moment. The end of the coalition would mean the end of the Netanyahu government and possibly new elections. Today, only 35% of voters approve of Netanyahu.

After weeks of protests, the controversial autocratic proposal and a rift within his own party, a new election could be tragic for Netanyahu, who would be without the prerogatives of office. Netanyahu then, to save his own skin, as usual, postponed a speech announcing the postponement of reform. This motivated the call for a broad general strike, rarely seen in the history of Israel.

Strike and “national guard”

The Histadrut, the largest Israeli trade union front, diplomats and health professionals announced that they were folding their arms. Public transport worked only to transport demonstrators. Universities paralyzed, large private networks closed their doors and Ben-Gurion International Airport was closed to takeoffs. Scenes of clashes between protesters and police ran across the country.

It is estimated that, on Sunday night, more than one and a half million people were on the streets, more than 15% of the population. Netanyahu had no choice but to at least postpone the vote until after Easter, approximately a month from now, taking advantage of the parliament recess. In Netanyahu’s own words, he did so by warning of the need to avoid a “civil war”.

The point is that Netanyahu needs to postpone the vote on the reform of the Judiciary and please the religious, like Ben-Gvir, staunch defenders of the same reform, to avoid the end of the coalition. As stated, Ben-Gvir put a knife to Netanyahu’s neck. The price of the postponement was the promise of the creation of a “national guard”, under the command of the Ministry of National Security, occupied by Ben-Gvir.

It is not yet known what the parameters of action of this guard will be, but it is about placing an armed unit in the hands of an extremist and religious fanatic. Far from being a recipe for success. Ben-Gvir entered this dispute interested in undermining the judiciary to end same-sex marriage and may leave with an armed unit to call his own.

Netanyahu is not going to give up his reform proposal so easily. The postponement seeks to gain time and reduce popular articulation against it, betting on security guidelines, especially in the period of Ramadan. Today, everything indicates that Netanyahu will not succeed and that an attempt to renew the proposed reform of the Judiciary will face the same resistance that it faces today, being the beginning of the end of the Netanyahu era.