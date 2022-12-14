THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF FORESTRY, AGRICULTURAL AND LIVESTOCK RESEARCH will have to enter the quite in sinaloa to train temporary farmers in the use of free fertilizer announced by the federal government. And it is that the use of these products is very sensitive, since if the quantity is exceeded, the crops can be affected. This is well known by the agricultural sector of Sinaloa, which through the Agriculture and Livestock Commission that presides over serapio vargas in the Sinaloa Congress, he has already signed an accompaniment agreement so that the program does not turn out to be counterproductive. are close to 600 thousand hectares those that the federal government could cover with the fertilizer program. Crops range from sorghum, sesame and Creole corn.

THE PRODUCERS OF VALLE DEL FUERTE AND DEL CARRIZO ARE MAKING CHANGUITOS due to the low temperatures that are being recorded these days. The concern is more for the corn growers than for the wild because the crops of the former are more vulnerable than those of the latter. And if these are like this, plus the horticulturists. The temperature has already dropped to 5.5 degrees in the part of the dam Miguel Hidalgoin The strong. And the season is just beginning and low temperatures are already registered, as the geophysicist noted John Espinosa which at the moment is hitting the second most influential winter storm in the limits of Sonora and Chihuahua.

NOT ONLY THESE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT LOW TEMPERATURES, but also those in the region of Evora because it could affect the cultivation of beans that has been planted The president of the Évora Valley Local Plant Health Board, Carlos Beltrán Astorga, assured that last week’s drizzle favored not only the standing crop of beansbut also to corn and chickpea. However, he said that there is fear that frosts could be recorded that could affect the agricultural sector. What they are looking for is that there is no affectation due to the smaller planted area that it had this year.

THIS WEEK SEGALMEX WILL DISPERSE 200 MILLION PESOS IN GUASAVE for the payment of toppings of cornand with what they will be covered 2 million 400 thousand tons of that grain with the 200 pesosthough Modesto Lopez Leal ensures that there are still others pending 300 thousand They don’t have their complete files. The president of Anapsin in guasave points out that for these files that could not be resolved, since last Monday was the last day to do so, they will have a meeting with the senator Mario Zamora Gastelum to see how it can help them in this regard, because the idea is that those 300 thousand tons that are protected, also receive that support.

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCERS HAVE ADVANCED IN THE MANAGEMENT so that they issue the unique planting permits for basic grains. To date they have 479 thousand 704.05 hectares, but it is estimated, according to the records of the Cesavesin SWn 745 thousand 928 hectares planted for this period Autumn Winter. They still have a few days left to request these authorizations so that farmers plant with everything in order, otherwise they could be penalized. The issue is that producers often venture to sow without having the necessary accreditations and then they have problems because They do not have enough water because the irrigation modules do not have them registered.

