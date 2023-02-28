It’s great that electric cars are becoming more and more mainstream, but at the same time this development is a challenge for our power grid. That’s what they say at BMW. So the Bavarian car manufacturer decides to bet on two horses. In addition to electric cars that run on a battery (BEVs), electric cars with fuel cells (FCEVs) are now also being developed. With the BMW iX5 Hydrogen as the first achievement. And you can just encounter that car in the wild from now on.

A new phase has begun in the still early life of the BMW iX5. The car, which runs on hydrogen, takes to the public road. BMW has produced a few dozen copies with which the brand now wants to gain practical experience. The use of such a car in everyday life provides quite a lot of useful information.

In terms of appearance, the BMW iX5 Hydrogen is quite normal

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen is based on the X5 you know. The appearance therefore does not really reveal that you are on the road with a hydrogen car. Come on, it still says very large ‘Hydrogen’ at the moment and some blue accents in the kidneys, among other things, also give some hints, but that’s it. Still, a lot of interesting things are happening under the skin.

Under the hood you will not find a combustion engine, but a fuel cell. This cell – which is made by Toyota – generates electricity by means of hydrogen and oxygen. You store your hydrogen in two tanks, one longitudinally under the tunnel, one transversely under the back seat. Together they house 6 kilos of hydrogen. The fuel cell produces 170 horsepower. A modest battery (which you know from the iX) in the back is good for 231 hp. The two together drive one electric motor on the rear axle, which delivers 401 hp when the battery is fully charged.

BMW’s hydrogen car is smooth

In practice, you mainly address the fuel cell. The capacity of the battery pack in the car is too small to really play a significant role over longer distances. You use it especially if you quickly use a lot of power, for example when you accelerate. And he wants to pull up. It sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in six seconds. And that while it still weighs about 2400 kilos. If you keep your right foot under control, you can drive up to 504 kilometers.

And that’s where it gets interesting. Because where for battery electric cars the journey is over for a while when the battery is empty, you can simply fill up fuel cell electric cars again. It takes about a minute to fill up a kilogram of hydrogen. So after just over five minutes you have your full range of 504 kilometers again. Fun fact: hydrogen must be refueled very cold. When you have finished filling up, there may be a wafer-thin layer of ice condensation on the fuel nozzle.

But how does such a BMW iX5 Hydrogen drive?

How does that drive? Basically as you are used to from an electric BMW of this caliber. Quiet, comfortable, solid and with a lot of feeling. And, we tried, BMW really didn’t lie about the acceleration. It is pleasantly fast and you also notice that the power is always ready. Not annoying either. In short: it drives like a product that can go straight into the showroom. But we are not there yet.

BMW particularly sees a future for fuel cell electric cars in segments with larger cars and the transport sector. According to the manufacturer, smaller cars benefit more from a battery-electric powertrain. In addition, the producer sees that hydrogen can fit in well with the user pattern of many people. After all, you can just refuel.

If you want to order a BMW with fuel cell yourself, you will have to be patient. The first hydrogen BMW will be marketed after 2025.