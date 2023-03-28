What do the pictures reveal?
- Pictures published by the regional military administration in Donetsk, and transmitted by the British “Sky News” website, showed collapsed buildings and destroyed roads.
- The photos were taken in Voledar, which is known as a coal mining town.
- Ukrainian forces are still working to block the Russian advance from Kobyansk in the direction of Voldar.
- Oleksey Dmitrashkevsky, of the Ukrainian military command, said that the shelling does not stop “with artillery, rockets and mortars”.
- He indicated that he was saddened by the conditions experienced by the elderly in the area, as they did not wish to leave.
Bombing of Sloviansk
- At least two people were killed and 29 others were wounded in Russian bombing of the city of Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine, the regional governor said Monday.
- Pavlo Kirilenko wrote on Facebook: “There are two dead and 29 injured in Sloviansk. Administrative and office buildings were damaged, in addition to five buildings and seven houses.”
- He explained that the Russian forces “hit the city center at about 10:30 (07:30 GMT) with two S-300 missiles.”
Limited Russian gains
- The British intelligence report says that over the past three weeks, Russian forces have made limited gains around Ukrainian-held Donbass, at Avdiivka, just north of Donetsk city.
- The report highlighted that the situation is similar to that of the larger city of Bakhmut in the north.
- Ukraine says the defense of Bakhmut is key to maintaining “frontline stability” on the battlefront in eastern Ukraine.
Kyiv will soon receive British tanks
- Ukrainian soldiers completed training in the United Kingdom on the use of 14 Challenger 2 tanks that London provided to Ukraine to counter the Russian military operation.
- The British Ministry of Defense revealed that the completion of the training paves the way for the delivery of these mechanisms to Kiev soon.
- British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that the Ukrainian soldiers who had undergone the training, whose number was not specified, were returning to Ukraine “better equipped”.
