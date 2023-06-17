The latest data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan indicated that tourism income in Jordan during the month of May 2023 grew by 27.8 percent, compared to the same period in 2022, to reach 433.7 million Jordanian dinars, equivalent to 611.7 million US dollars.

The data showed that the increase in tourism income achieved in Jordan came as a result of the increase in the number of tourists to two million and 483.1 thousand tourists, with a growth rate of 69 percent, and the increase in the number of overnight tourists to two million and 44 thousand tourists, with a growth rate of 62.4 percent.

The data pointed to an increase in tourism spending in Jordan during the month of May 2023 by 6.1 percent, compared to the same month of 2022, to reach 93.6 million Jordanian dinars, equivalent to 132.0 million US dollars.

Tourism spending abroad increased during the first five months of 2023 by 48.1 percent, to reach 493.7 million Jordanian dinars, equivalent to 696.3 million US dollars.

Data from the Central Bank of Jordan a few days ago showed an increase in foreign currency reserves in May by about 1 percent to $17.4 billion, compared to $17.26 billion at the end of 2022.

Since the beginning of this year, Jordan has witnessed some improvement in tourism revenues and expatriate remittances, which affect the country’s foreign exchange reserves.