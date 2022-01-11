Fauci confirmed during a hearing before the US Senate, that new mutations of “Covid-19” will continue to appear, noting that “the development of a vaccine that deals with all of them has become a requirement,” referring to what has become known as the “super vaccine.”

He explained that “the unvaccinated are 10 times more likely to be infected with the virus than those who receive the vaccine, and they are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 20 times more likely to die than the vaccinated.”

The director of the US National Institute of Infectious Diseases indicated that the booster dose of the anti-Corona vaccine “will play an important role in protecting a large segment of people from exposure to severe disease during this wave of an outbreak of the Omicron mutated.”

For her part, the Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walinsky, explained that the medical rules related to people living with the Corona virus currently indicate that they “do not need to stay at home if they do not show any symptoms.”

But Walinsky noted that “they must continue to wear the muzzle and take the necessary tests, and they must also avoid travel until the tenth day of their infection with the virus.”

It is noteworthy that the United States broke a record, on Monday, in the number of infections with the Corona virus within one day, as the number of infected people exceeded one million and 300 thousand people.

This comes in light of the continuation of the Omicron mutant to spread at a rapid and dangerous pace and in an unprecedented manner, since the beginning of the epidemic in 2020.