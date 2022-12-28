Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, His Excellency Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, witnessed the inauguration of the building of the Residence for the Elderly of the Syndicate of Representative Professions in the Arab Republic of Egypt, which is located in the Sixth of October City.
The opening ceremony was attended by Saleh Al-Saadi, Deputy Ambassador of the UAE to Egypt, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, Head of the Egyptian Acting Professions Syndicate, Ahmed Bou Rahima, Director of the Theater Department, and Mohamed Ibrahim Al-Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department in the Department of Culture, along with a large number of Egyptian artists and artists.
At the beginning of the opening ceremony, Abdullah Al Owais removed the curtain from the memorial plaque of the building to announce the official opening of the residence.
For his part, Ashraf Zaki stressed in his speech the vital and prominent role played by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah at the Arab level in general and at the Egyptian level in particular in serving art and culture, expressing his thanks to His Highness and saying, “The artistic and cultural contributions of the Ruler of Sharjah are clear in Egypt, and this is not surprising.” Ali is an educated man who knows Egypt more than we do, so we appreciate His Highness’ interest in the artists, and we thank him for this historical humanitarian work.”
Ashraf Abdel Ghafour, former head of the Syndicate of Acting Professions, said, “A day we have been waiting for for years, and everything that can be said is clear in our eyes, and we would like to express our happiness while we are in the heart of this edifice. What I have to mention is the story of sponsoring the construction of the building. The establishment of the “Dar” was upon His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, and the response from His Highness at that time was direct in approving and directing the construction.
Al Owais delivered a speech during which he dealt with the process of cooperation between the UAE and Egypt, saying, “Today we are happy with a renewed Arab meeting that brings together the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt, and it is a meeting that completes the process of cooperation between the two brotherly countries under a wise leadership that believes in the importance of Arab integration in all fields, and that culture and arts come within the framework of brotherly work.” This was represented in the series of cultural and scientific projects carried out by benevolent hands out of loyalty to dear Egypt and in gratitude for what it provided to the Arab nation.
In his speech, the Head of the Department of Culture announced the allocation of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for a financial deposit to run the financial and administrative affairs of the “Dar”, saying, “As we witness the opening of a residence for the elderly affiliated with the Syndicate of Representative Professions in Egypt, I have the honor to announce the allocation of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah for a financial deposit to run the financial and administrative affairs of the “Dar” covering all operational expenses, including wages for workers and treatment of residents in the home, wishing you continued health and wellness.
Saleh Al-Saadi said that the humanitarian blessing for the establishment of a nursing home for Egyptian artists from His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, comes within the framework of His Highness’s support for humanitarian initiatives and his appreciation for art and artists in many parts of our Arab world, especially sister Egypt, which he singled out for many Support, highlighting that His Highness is keen to honor artists and creators, pointing out that among those humanitarian initiatives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in Egypt is His Highness’ support for many medical institutions, including support for the Liver Hospital in Mansoura City and the Oncology Institute of Cairo University.. and many others.
Al-Owais and the audience toured the facilities of the “Dar” and listened to a detailed explanation given by Eng. Mohamed Abdel-Ghani, the engineering consultant for the project, from the start of its construction until its completion.
Egyptian artists appreciated the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for art and creators, and expressed their thanks to His Highness for his support in establishing a nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists. And that some of them do not find a home at the end of his artistic career.
