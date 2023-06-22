OceanGate Expeditions hoped to collect DNA samples from the wreckage of the Titanic using the Titanic deep-sea submersible. About this June 21 newspaper The Wall Street Journal with reference to e-mails of company representatives.

It is noted that in addition to delivering tourists to the crash site of the Titanic, the bathyscaphe was planned to take water for further study for the presence of DNA samples of living organisms. The experts hoped to “study the bacteria associated with rust growths” on the Titanic’s hull, as well as obtain information about organisms living in bottom silt.

Steve Barrett, head of environmental DNA research company eDNAtec, confirmed to the newspaper that the firm is partnering with OceanGate Expeditions. According to him, eDNAtec is studying DNA samples obtained during the immersion of the OceanGate Expeditions bathyscaphe to the remains of the Titanic in 2022. The aim of the project is to track changes in marine flora and fauna at the location of the wreckage of the liner.

Earlier in the day, TV journalist and former ABC science editor Mike Guillen expressed hope that the crew of the missing Titan submersible could be rescued. In his opinion, something more serious happened on the ship than a communication failure.

American oceanographer, explorer and tester of deep-sea vehicles Don Walsh said that the crew of the missing submersible “Titan” could hardly be saved.

Syracuse University Professor Emeritus Jeff Carson said on June 21 that the crew of the missing submersible probably either ran out of oxygen or had too little left.

On June 19, OceanGate Expeditions reported the disappearance of its submersible “Titan” with the crew. The company is engaged in the delivery of tourists to the wreckage of the Titanic at a depth of 3.8 thousand meters.

Searches covered almost 26 thousand square meters. km. There are five people in the submersible. Among them are the British billionaire and researcher Hamish Harding, as well as the Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood with his son Suleiman.

On June 21, it was reported that rescue crews heard “acoustic feedback”. A thud from the ocean was heard every 30 minutes for four hours. Later, NBC News reported that the recorded sounds were not made by the ship’s crew.

At the same time, underwater researcher David Gallo suggested that the Titan submersible that had disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean could have exploded.

It is also known that the bathyscaphe’s hull had technical problems, in particular, it showed signs of cyclic fatigue. Against this background, its maximum diving depth was reduced to 3 thousand meters.