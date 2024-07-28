This Saturday at the Chase Stadium, Inter Miami faced the Pueblawhich they defeated 2-0 with goals from the Paraguayan Matias Rojas and the Uruguayan Luis Suarezin a duel corresponding to Date 1 of the East Group 3 of the Leagues Cup 2024with which he took over the summit.
As expected, the Argentine Lionel Messiwho is still using the orthopedic boot, did not see any action in the match, as he continues to recover from the injury to his right ankle suffered in the Copa America 2024hoping that he can be ready for the hypothetical round of 32 of the championship. However, the news of the day was given by La Pulga, who was from one of the boxes of the stadium watching his team’s match, accompanied by his wife. Antonela Roccuzzo and their children wearing the club’s light blue jersey.
Anyway, The Herons They went up very early on the scoreboard, since just nine minutes later they appeared Matias Rojas to send the ball into the back of the net. The Finn Robert Taylor He assisted from outside the area with the Paraguayan appearing on the left in the area and without hesitation, he took a strong left-footed shot that left the Paraguayan without any chance. Miguel Jimenez. Thus, Taylor He became the Florida club’s top assist man by reaching 17 assists, momentarily passing Messi.
Already in the second half, at 71′, a long pass from midfield from the Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana reached the Spanish booties Jordi Albawho totally alone faced and took out the Wacho Jimenez to then attend Luis Suarezwho appeared alone to put the ball away. With this, El Pistolero achieved his 13th goal of the current season, and equaled the record of the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the twelfth highest scorer in history, reaching the number of 573 goals.
