With the help of heaven: the previews (plot and cast) of today’s episode

Tonight, Friday 25 August 2023 at 21.20 on Canale 5, a new episode of the Franco-Belgian police miniseries will be aired with the help of heaven. He is a young seminarian about to take his vows. She is a deeply atheist policewoman. Yet, although decidedly opposites, the paths of friar Clément and police captain Elli Taleb are destined to cross to achieve a common goal: to hunt down the perpetrators of mysterious murders. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode, titled Belladonna, Clement will obtain important results regarding the truth about his parents. Meanwhile, Captain Taleb will have to focus on a new case to solve. Indeed, a man will be found dead in a restaurant in Montepellier. Did someone poison him? This is how the fierce Elli will try to solve the mystery, unraveling the skein that binds the two sisters who own the restaurant business. However, Antoine, an investor in restaurants and the policewoman’s ex-boyfriend, will also be involved in the case.

In the second episode of With the help of heaven, entitled Anima persa, we will witness the discovery of another lifeless body. Precisely this discovery, inside the Velmagne Abbey, will lead the determined captain to open a complex investigation, with the various hypotheses of suicide and murder. In fact, shortly thereafter, it will also be discovered that the body belongs to the foreman of the renovation site, apparently fallen from the narthex. From here, after Clement’s amazement, for the meeting with the biological parents, Elli’s investigation, on several fronts, will also start. In short, will the policewoman succeed or not, once again, in revealing the most hidden secrets that are hidden in the abbey?

With Heaven’s Help: The Cast of the TV Series

Who is the cast of With Heaven’s Help? The cast is led by the young couple formed by Sabrina Ouazani and Mathieu Spinosi. “I loved working with Sabrina, an incredible and generous actress, a person of great depth and sensitivity,” said Spinosi. “The relationship that develops between the two characters is truly successful: one opposite to the other, but complementary. She is the Earth and he is Heaven.” “Elli’s character is singular, informal, impatient and strong,” added Ouazani. “She knows what she wants and achieves her goals. But the meeting with Clément will turn both of their lives upside down”. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sabrina Ouazani as Captain Elli Taleb

Mathieu Spinosi as Friar Clement

Jérôme RobartLieutenant Frank Gallois

Christian RauthMathias

Myriam el Ghali-Lang: Bérénice

Siham Falhoune: Maryam

Kélia Millera as Noémie

Location

Where was filmed (location) With Heaven’s Help? The locations of the series are very suggestive, which was filmed in Montpellier, Brissac, Roquedur, Saint-Julien-de-la-Nef, Sauve and Villeveyrac. It is a co-production of Mother Production, France Télévisions, Versus Production and RTBF. The original title is Prière d’enquêter, or “Please investigate”.

Streaming and TV

Where to see With Heaven’s Help on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is aired on Tuesday evenings at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will be possible to follow it live or on demand, also in streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.