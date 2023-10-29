Two military and security experts speak to Sky News Arabia about the expected Israeli position on fuel after developing its ground attack, and in the face of regional and international pressure to push it to facilitate the entry of aid from the Palestinian side through the Rafah crossing.

The coordinator of the entry of aid through the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side, Muhammad Rajeh, indicated that more than 98 trucks transporting aid belonging to the National Alliance for Development Action alone (consisting of governmental and non-governmental development institutions and associations in Egypt) had entered Gaza since the Saturday before last, including materials. Medical, food, and mineral water bottles, while other trucks are preparing to enter.

However, he denied to Sky News Arabia the entry of any trucks loaded with fuel until today.

Intensifying diplomatic action

Cairo has intensified its contacts during the past 72 hours to mobilize international pressure, pushing Israel to agree to accelerate the entry of aid, and in a larger number, including fuel.

In this context, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received the US envoy for humanitarian issues, David Satterfield, on Sunday, to discuss the necessary international efforts regarding aid and a ceasefire, according to a statement from the ministry.

Distant approval

For his part, the military expert, Brigadier General Samir Ragheb, ruled out Israel’s approval to bring fuel trucks into Gaza through the Rafah crossing during this period, and therefore there is a danger for them at the present time if they enter the Gaza Strip, due to the possibility that they will be targeted by the Israeli side.

The head of the Arab Foundation for Development and Strategic Studies identifies the only cases in which some fuel trucks can be brought into Gaza, which are a ceasefire or a humanitarian truce.

A situation that hinders agreements

For his part, Brigadier General Khaled Okasha, head of the Egyptian Center for Strategic Thought and Studies, says that Egypt is continuing its efforts to save whatever infrastructure it can and operate basic services in the Gaza Strip “despite the intransigence of other parties.”

The United Nations is also working to hold all parties accountable, especially in light of the health infrastructure that is threatened with complete collapse, according to officials in the Palestinian Red Crescent, Okasha adds.

However, in turn, he does not rule out that the situation will become more complicated with Israeli ground operations, “and ground operations will affect the ability to conclude multilateral agreements.”

In statements to Sky News Arabia, officials at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned of the cessation of its basic services in Gaza due to the imminent running out of fuel needed to operate desalination plants, pump water, operate bakeries, and move United Nations vehicles.